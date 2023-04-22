the new gold mine for making money on the internet as an influencer; see top monetization strategies – Money Times

Neither streamer nor Youtuber: the ‘new fashion’ now is to be TikToker; find out why the Chinese network of short videos is challenging Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram (Image: Shutterstock/Editing: Julia Shikota)A phenomenon. This is the most appropriate term to refer to the TikTokthe Chinese short video app ByteDance. The data proves it. With only six years of existence, the app already exceeds 1.5 billion monthly users.

In 2021, the site was the most accessed in the world, surpassing even the Google. Its market value is already estimated at between 50 and 75 billion dollars, while its “parent company” is valued at around US$ 357 billion.

Whether you are a user of the network or not, you cannot ignore the phenomenon that it has become. Mark Zuckerberg say it. If you are a user of Instagrammust have noticed in recent months that the former photo network is increasingly similar to its Chinese competitor, to the point that the platform publicly declares that its current focus is videos.

The strategy is no accident, of course. The “network next door” is directly threatening Insta’s hegemony. In Brazil, for example, users spend 5 hours more per month on TikTok than on Instagram, according to App Annie.

Even Netflix sees the “dancinhas network” as a competitor, although both have very different premises: the first is focused on longer content, to be seen on larger screens; while the second is designed for short videos and mobile screens.

The point is that many people are preferring to spend hours scrolling through the addictive TikTok feed than watching a series or movie on streaming.

Another factor that “weighs” on TikTok’s side is the fact that the application facilitates the monetization of content. Through a marketplace that connects users with brands and lives with “gifts” (followers can send money to their favorite TikTokers during live broadcasts), the Chinese network is much clearer about the remuneration paid to creators.

For this reason, for those looking make money on the internetit has been more advantageous to invest in TikTok than in Instagram.

The ByteDance network still has another “card up its sleeve” that is extremely relevant for its growth: the viral content.

Wake up Pedrinho, Luva de Pedreiro, Anitta’s little step… TikTok virals are a source of money

Viral content is, by definition, content that spreads quickly and reaches a large reach. When something goes viral, it “infests” the internet and you see the most diverse users sharing and “entering the trend”: from celebrities to renowned brands.

And TikTok has been making serial viral content.

Two recent examples are the songs “wake up Pedro” It is “To involve”. The first, by the band Jovem Dionísio, until then relatively unknown, reached the top 1 of Spotify Brazil and earned the musicians a participation in the program “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes”.

The second, which went viral not only in Brazil but all over the world because of the choreography, made Anita became the first Brazilian artist with a song at the top of Spotify Global.

Another proof that a viral can really change the game is the case of Iran Ferreira, or bricklayer’s glove, as it is better known. Today, the low-class young man from the interior of Bahia is an influencer with millions of followers who earns a lot of money, thanks to his catchphrase “Receba!”.

Because it has a more “democratic” algorithm, which does not depend on the number of followers of the user (as it happens on Instagram), TikTok is a social network with more promising perspectives for those who are just starting out on the internet. In short, anyone can go viral there.

TikTok: the darling of generation Z

The current moment is especially promising for the Chinese network also for another reason: the platform is the “darling” of the new generation. A study by Insider Intelligence shows that, in the United States, there are more Gen Z users on TikTok than on Instagram.

And it won’t be long before this trend spreads to the rest of the world.

If the 2000s were the era of Orkut and MySpace and the 2010s of Instagram and Facebook, the 20s are the year of TikTok.

Whether it’s the type of video that catches attention faster, the immersive interface, the algorithm that delivers exactly what users want to see or the simple fact that younger people like novelty, the fact is that the ByteDance’s app captivated Gen Z far more than those of Meta.

And Zuckerberg has his eye on it:

And, in this fight of giants, there is a group of people who have benefited: the digital influencers.

Influencers benefit from the Instagram vs. TikTok

If before these professionals were “hostages” of the Goalhaving to “dance by the rules” of Zuckerberg and his algorithms, now they can expand their business by creating content on another very promising network.

The most successful gringo TikTokers, such as the d’Amelio sisters, Addison Rae and Bella Poarch, even earn more than executives from large multinationals and even CEOs. In addition to getting jobs in streamings like Netflix It is hulu.

Brazilian examples ‒ Vanessa Lopes, Luara, GKay and Virgínia, for example ‒ are also not far behind: prices for a single video can reach R$ 60,000.

This is because the platform is still new and, because of this, the contents reach several people more easily in an organic way. But this will end. As with all social networks, you need to generate revenue. And the most “classic” way to do this is through adverts.

In a while, it won’t be so easy to go viral on TikTok – just like it’s not on Instagram and YouTube, for example. You will need to invest in paid marketing and the rest of this story you already know. Ads all the time, millionaire advertising dollars, fewer opportunities for small content creators… until a new network emerges and the cycle repeats itself.

