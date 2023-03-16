The new ‘Katana Oni’ would be one of the most expensive knives in VALORANT

VALORANT players and collectors of skins they are in luck. And it is that one of the most beloved cosmetic lines is about to return to the video game. Oni 2.0 comes to VALORANT as a sequel to what was the first Oni line. However, this line of skins It will not be made for all budgets. And it is that it aims to be one of the most expensive in the history of the shooter from Riot Games.

Within the entire package we will find a specific weapon whose cost will be very high. It is the knife, in this case a katana. The price would amount to a total of 5,350 VALORANT Pointswhat translates into about 52 euros approximately. A more than high cost that will mean that not all players will be able to get hold of it.

The Katana Oni, one of the most expensive knives in VALORANT

The name will be Onimaru Kunitsuna and it is about that melee weapon from the Oni 2.0 line. Everyone expected Riot Games to include this type of weapon in the second edition of the Oni theme, especially considering that in the first one nothing similar was seen. After all, we were facing a Japanese cut line, so not having a katana was something that nobody understood.

In this way, it joins others such as the spectrum which was born from the collaboration with Zed. We only find two more expensive cosmetics in the history of VALORANT, the butterfly knife VCT Champions 2022 and the knife of the VALORANT Champions Tour LOCK//IN 2023known as Mercy.

In case you are a big fan of this line of cosmetics, it is best that you start saving, since its price will make our wallets tremble.

More in our section VALORANT.