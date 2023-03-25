the new location that would unleash the Shingeki no Kyojin event

Chapter 4 – Season 2 of Fortnite there is tremendous chaos (in the best of senses), and the madness has yet to be unleashed when the titans are released and begin the era of shingeki no kyojinhighlighting the arrival of the desired skin.

A Eren skin for which we have to wait some time yet, as we did in the past with the aspects of Indiana Jones or Geralt de Rivia in the most recent cases. Although with a greater intrigue that increases the hype even more if possible, since it will come accompanied by new elements such as the 3D maneuvering team with which to move around the entire map, as in the past with the hook glove or Spider-Man’s web-slinger.

And all this will possibly start with a great event. That although it could be without live cinematics, it would be an event within the island itself, which already seems to be transformed with the arrival of a new point of interest in Fortnite called marine monoliths or Marine Monoliths.

This point of interest, located between Kenjutsu Crossing and the island of isolated village, confuses a lot about what it represents, but leaves several clues along the way. The first of these is that the internal file of the ambient sound of the place is called Ambience Japan Artist Collab Landmark (Art Collaboration Japanese Mood Point).

That ‘collaboration’ is what has unleashed all the alarms. And perhaps it is the imagination of a few crazy people (who fail very rarely, it must be said), but various content creators are associating the ambient sound of this place with the fluids from a spinal cordin addition to the bony aspect of the monoliths.

There is little to clarify about the importance of cerebrospinal fluid and the spinal cord itself in Attack on Titan, which is leading many to think that this location will continue to be transformed to host said event, or serve as a presentation for Eren’s skin set. Since this particular location, also serves as a key to hide a backpacking accessory, a hang glider and a pickaxe associated with Marine Monoliths.