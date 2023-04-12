The new LOEWE collection in the Minecraft style

The successful brand LOEWE has launched a capsule collection minecraft style which is already having an impact in the media and networks. During the fashion week held in Paris, the brand presented its new spring summer 2023 women’s fashion collection created by the British designer JW Anderson.







The collection was based on a set of pixelated garments, inspired and following the line of the Metaverse and Web 3. Although this idea may seem crazy and is leaving a lot to talk about, some brands had already carried it out. As is the case with Balenciaga, the luxurious clothing brand, which has come to create Fortnite or Gucci skins and accessories that are only available to buy in the virtual world of Roblox.

Fashion one step away from the Metaverse

Going back to LOEWE, there have already been several who have stated that the clothes seem to be taken from Minecraft, especially when compared to everyday clothes. Some may even think that it is designed with the Photoshop application and that it is digital clothing, but it is not.

The clothing line is consisting of sweatshirts, t-shirts and pants, mostly. An example of this is the blue shirt created with a black pixel-like design and the matching pants with a pixel-animated shader.







The price of these pieces may not be within the reach of some. The famous garment of the collection, the white t-shirt costs around 1,700 euros and a blue hoodie is close to 2,300 euros. Despite this, many are already comparing the collection to Minecraft, as several fashion fans are shocked at how fashion can relate to pixels, the digital world, and what is known as the metaverse.

Although this game of fashion with what is known as visual tricks, it is nothing new, since many designers from other brands have already used it. But now, it is the turn of the Spanish brand LOEWE to Take a chance on this new fashion with a digital twist.