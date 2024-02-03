The new MIR R0 course that aspires to be regulated throughout Spain

He The ‘leap’ from a career in medicine to specialty health training (FSE) wants to reduce the distances between students. in the race and, as a result, increase in practical weight MIR test evaluation This is part of the main challenges for both students and deans of medicine. A motif emerges in the form of a “union bridge” which aims to recall the MIR residence from within the degree ‘R0’, who has attempted to develop a “more active” role since sixth grade And, in future, the practical weight of the MIR note may increase.

This is how he explains it Gonzalo Baquero, medical student and health communicator. The President of the State Council of Medical Students (CEEM) also states as a personal opinion that the R0 figure “should be entered into the global calculation of degree grades” and also within the percentage of the degree that counts for the resident. Giving importance to MIR grade while entering internal doctor exam, increasing its weight and overall calculation of career. Equivalent to sixth year but with 100% practical grades,

“It may be interesting to increase the importance of grades in this practical assessment, because in E.LMIR degree is only worth 10 percent And 90 percent of MIRs are exaggerated. Within medicine, the importance of practical training will increase more than theoretical training, as medicine is not a four-choice test type,” also says the CEEM president.

For his part, the Dean confirms that this R0 figure “already exists” in many faculties that offer sixth grade and even in those that are completely practical. National Conference of Deans of Medicine, they call them so. However, they agree that evaluation of practices “should have increased value in the evaluation of degrees.” “We believe that academic records should have greater importance in MIR, including evaluation of internships,” explains pablo laraConference Chairman for this newspaper.

A “French Style” R0 for Medical Students

In Baquero’s view the structure of this R0 should be in the sixth and Second semester of fifth grade “All is practical”, so we have to move up a whole year “so that in sixth grade we are R0.” Furthermore, it believes that it would be convenient to have Paid in a “symbolic” manner With a range of 180-200 euros to take a more active role and make students “take the internship more seriously”: “The fact that they are paid is more important than it seems,” He says.

Baquero assured that this figure It already exists in other countries like France, where they serve as R0 to the students. “The final year students there have their own quota of patients and they get paid,” he admits. More mundane tasks like drawing this practical figure should electrocardiogramPatients with a history or do tests, something that is always monitored “but that doesn’t mean the sixth grade R0 student couldn’t help.”

Collegiate Medical Organization (OMC) Believes that this proposal “should be evaluated” and developed in depth in the Medical Profession Forum in relation to considering the R0 figure so that “a proposal for reform that is coordinated with all can be put on the table.” That’s how he thinks about it Maria Isabel MoyaWTO Vice-President: “We agree with the proposal to improve the quality of training and the organization and planning of internships during degrees that meet labor and care needs, but it is necessary to Without violating the requirements for the practice of the profession in a European environment and without risking patient safety,” he adds.

medical degree improvement

For Lara, R0 is not something that is too far from reality, Since in many Faculties the last year is entirely practical, with a full rotation of 54 credits, although it is not mandatory that this be the case, it is an approach that the Deans take into account. “ROs are students and they will remain students until they complete their degree and we must ensure that Their participation in care activities is as great as possible, But this must be done taking into account high criteria such as patient safety, without forgetting that during R1 and in general during the 4-5 years of residency, supervision is carried out and the guarantees that the patient has have to be maintained. There is a security concern,” he added. ,

According to WTO, training curriculum programs “must respond Changes that medical and health organizations are going through With digital transformation currently as the driving axis”, there therefore arises a need “to reorganize both theoretical and practical content”, so that graduates can acquire the necessary skills for transition with specialized training and work environments and “Almost unnoticed.” Very important Strengthen this curriculum program with humanistic subjects Such as ethics and theology, communication with the patient, doctor-patient relationship and others such as health management or health economics,” he concluded.