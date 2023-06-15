The new season of ‘Black Mirror’ is revenge for the weak previous season

what do you expect from the new season black Mirror, More pitch-black mini-movies about technological excesses? Murder Robots, Extreme Surveillance, Social Media Terror, Virtual Confusion and Above All: Digitally Copied Consciousness?

Specifically that the copycat brain has become a hang-up of Charlie Brooker’s spiritual father. black Mirror, is moving into season six on Netflix this week. It inspired the highest-rated, bittersweetly optimistic episode of Black Mirrors san juniperoIn which eternal life begins after euthanasia in the data center.

In 2019, Brooker seems to have run out of energy in its fifth season: three episodes and one interactive gimmick. Bandersnatch, case Rachel, Jack and Ashley too The low point was: Miley Cyrus played Ashley, the cool pop star who wants to make rebellious music. A greedy Auntie takes advantage of her hologram to put her in a coma, but she hadn’t counted on her fans and Ashley’s mini-robot-uploaded consciousness — don’t ask why that is. cheerful but infantile: black Mirror Unworthy. You like to see it semi-serious, but grim, or bitter with a tantalizing hint of techno-dystopia or doom-prophecy.

Brooker contemplated for a few years. In an interview with Film Magazine Empire Does he believe that he also noticed that his stories were often “Oh no, I was in a computer all this time!” came down. Now he is often seen deliberately breaking with whom black Mirror It is believed. He experienced “a nice, ice-cold glass of water on the face.”

What’s new? ‘Washing Out Technology’ is the focus of only two of the five episodes. Three episodes revolve around media criticism, one of Brooker’s hobbyhorses, which Netflix – under the alias Streamberry – has repeatedly targeted. The setting is usually a recent, alternate or otherwise past, not the familiar near future, which has become ominous through the extrapolation of a technological trend. Season 6 has a retro vibe.

So the list of ‘Black Mirror episodes that correctly predicted the future’ is no longer this year; There is an emphasis on thrillers and horror, less on science fiction. Overall, you experience this more as an update to an anthology series the Twilight Zone compared to the classic black Mirror.

There’s nothing wrong with it, it’s not a glass of ice water hitting the face, it’s revenge for a bad season. Brooker proves sharpest where he breaks from his familiar template; There he brings out the best of his nature to unexpected results. But rest assured: even now consciousness uploads and one realizes that they only exist virtually in a computer.

Black Mirror season six, rated on a scale of 0 to 10

across the ocean

Despite strong performances from Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, and Kate Mara, the episode presents a lazy form of ‘alternate history’. As in, “Let’s make a movie about Neanderthals with machine guns!” Astronauts Cliff and David are on a year-long space mission in an alternate 1969 with old cars, outdated morals and 22nd century technology. To deal with loneliness and ‘cabin fever’, the two upload their consciousness most of the time onto a replica: an android copy who lives with his family on Earth. until Cliff’s family is murdered in front of him and his replica is torched by a Charles Mason-like cult that seeks to “restore the natural order”. Worried about Cliff’s possible suicidal depression, David allows him to use his replica occasionally with his wife’s knowledge. This leads to predictable psychological complications, with a rebuttal that is too cynical and repulsive even for Booker: You really don’t believe this.

zone is awesome

The dull, dreary routine of Joan, a middle-of-the-road tech company, is thrown into disarray when Netflix—excuse me: Streamberry—airs a popular soap opera about her life: Zone is terrible. Salma Hayek – At Least: An AI-generated digital copy of the actress – recreates her daily life; Through complete surveillance, Streamberry’s quantum computer (Quocomputer) learns every detail and condenses it into a hostile-toned drama. Joan becomes an outcast just like in the Black Mirror episode nose dive Freeing too.

Joanne, through an embarrassing act, attracts the attention of Salma Hayek, who isn’t pleased when her digital avatar has to re-enact, but is also powerless against, Netflix’s legally closed gag — sorry: streamberry . the epilogue is predictably funny mind chatterBut the vision of the future and the theme doesn’t seem very relevant or urgent.

maze day

The episode deals with unscrupulous, old-fashioned paparazzi who terrorize stars with telephoto lenses. Rather than an outpouring of the present, a look into the past, where everyone has become a kind of paparazzo thanks to the mobile phone. When a celebrity caught on a gay date commits suicide, a photographer wrestles with his conscience. At the same time, movie star Mazie Day drives off while shooting in the Czech Republic after a one-night stand under the influence of magic mushrooms. Guilt-ridden over her apparently destructive behavior, she is fired and flies back to Los Angeles. After which she disappears without informing.

The photographer, who is now working as a barista, takes out his camera for ‘one last thing‘: A snapshot of the missing Labyrinth Day gives $30,000. She begins the hunt, but things take a bloody turn. Entertaining, understated horror with a satisfying but easy target.

loch henry

Once again Brooker is targeting Netflix: now serial killers and their insatiable thirst for “true crime,” from a personal angle, please. A filmmaker visits his mother in her hometown near Loch Henry in Scotland: he wants to make an inspiring documentary about an environmental activist. Their home village is in decline: the tourists deserted after serial killer Ian Adair abducted eight and bludgeoned them to death in his cellar. His father Kenny, the local police officer, is injured trying to arrest Adair and dies of a drug-resistant hospital bacteria.

His girlfriend Pia sees it immediately: get rid of Myluman, it’s your success. Sensation, intimacy, serial murder: what more could you want? When an old friend, now a pub owner, is enthusiastic – Adair’s tyranny could become a hot spot again – he agrees. And of course Streamberry is pleased with his pitch and personal approach.

As with any country thriller: In the process, deeper layers and tightly held secrets are revealed. Stuff for the BAFTAs and the Oscars. But it’s more than worth it in these strong episodes with good OMG moments.

demon 79

In this thrilling, at times hilarious episode, a lonely Indian shoe salesman (from the expressive Anjana Vasan we are lady parts) his finger on a runic talisman, summoning the demon-in-training Gap. He impersonates his idol – Boney M dancer Bobby Farrell – and convinces him that he must kill someone every time for the next three days. That triple sacrifice is the only way to prevent a nuclear apocalypse. If she fails, her demonic career will suffer as well.

Friendly Gap rates him as a ‘pusher’ who likes to crack skulls with bricks or hammers; For inspiration, he shows her that his victims are or have become demons. And of course things get out of hand, and it turns into a romantic comedy through a surprising twist. The undeniable highlight of this season: The black comedy with a sour-sweet twist. Vintage charlie brooker.

sci-fi series review black Mirror From: Charlie Brooker. Starring: Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Daniel Portman, Clara Ragard, Anjana Vasan. Now on Netflix.