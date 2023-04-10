The new season of Overwatch 2 is coming

From April 11 we will have the start of the fourth season of Overwatch 2 available. With it, the new support hero available: Lifeweaver. The boy, from Thailand, makes use of the technology of biolight to be able to help those around you.

His kit stands out mainly for healing, but also features a slightly different set of skills than what we may be used to. Some mobility, the possibility of affecting positioning of allies and enemies and a final interesting. From what we were able to test in early access, it has a very large potential to affect games, both to save critical moments in our team, and to generate fails important when misusing an ability.

What is the man with the flower on his back doing?

His main weapon is Healing Bud. It has the healing effect on our allies that works with a charge: the more we have the click pressed, the flower in his hand will grow and the final effect will be increased health recovery. Changing to his secondary we will have the Salva Espinosa, his basic attack. We shoot some thorns of biolight which at first seems to be quite powerful for a support character.

As for skills, first there is the Petal Platform. As its name says, a platform is generated that, when stepped on by any character —both a rival and a partner— raises it and leaves it floating in the air for a while. It also allows us to combine some movements if we do them with the timing correct, taking advantage of the momentum when the platform reaches its maximum height.

Then we have the Rejuvenating Dash, which not only gives us some mobility to get out of an awkward position, but also gives us back some life at the end of the movement. In addition there is the Life Grip, an ability that allows a teammate to be wrapped in a shield that makes them invulnerable and attracts them to our position. The main function is to save an ally from certain death, but we know that this type of misused ability can also be very bad for the functioning of our team.

Also, there is a passive ability: the Farewell Gift. With it, when he dies, he leaves an item in place that will heal the first character to pick it up, from either team. Last we have The definitivewhich is the tree of life. The first (double) function is to heal, since it is hardly cast Heals all allies within its area of ​​effect. Then continue to do it for a while longer, gradually, to those who remain in that place. It also acts as cover, since it does not let characters, shots or abilities of any kind pass through. Another ability that can be very powerful when used well (and dangerous when used incorrectly).

More news

Not only do we have the presentation of the new character, but there are other news for this new season of Overwatch 2 that we cannot anticipate. We recommend you enter this April 11 at 3:00 p.m. in Argentina (8:00 p.m. CEST) when this 4th Season begins to discover everything new! [i]