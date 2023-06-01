The new season ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ from 14th July…

Good news for fans of the summer i turn pretty, as Amazon has just announced when the highly anticipated second season will debut. in a month and a half, op July 14, the series officially returns to our screens. The first three episodes will stream simultaneously on Amazon Prime, followed by a new episode every week.

What will happen in that new season is definitely still a big surprise for many viewers. However, for fans who’ve read author Jenny Han’s books of the same name, there’s less of a surprise, but it’s still very exciting to see another book (it’s not summer without you) from the series Finally being translated on screen.

second season of the summer i turn pretty Takes place 1 year after the first season and a lot has changed in the meantime. Bailey (Lola Tung) and her family face major changes in their lives, and her relationships with both Conrad (Christopher Briny) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalengo) are never the same.

Amazon Prime Video hasn’t – at the time of writing – released a trailer for the new season yet, but is giving fans a first preview of the new episodes with a few snapshots which you can check out below: