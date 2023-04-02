The new series (and those that will end) in April – NiT

Rachel Weisz, Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Elizabeth Olsen or Edgar Ramírez are some of the actors who have new stories.

When it comes to television, April is a month that is marked by the farewell of two comedies that have been hailed as some of the best in recent years. “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel” and “Barry” thus come to an end, with the premiere, respectively, of the fifth and fourth seasons.

The first is a Prime Video production that focuses on a female comedian from the 50s and 60s. The second is an HBO project whose narrative unfolds in the present day, which follows a professional killer who aspires to be an actor in Hollywood.

However, April also brings new series that promise to be exciting, such as “Love & Death”. The HBO miniseries has Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons in the lead roles. It tells the true story of two religious couples from a small town in Texas who find themselves involved in a plot of crime and suspense.

On Prime Video, “Citadel” debuts, an espionage drama that takes place when a global agency falls apart and the memories of its agents are erased. In the shadows, a new organization emerges that promises to shake society.

Already “Dead Ringers”, from the same streaming platform, has Rachel Weisz in the role of two twin sisters – who try to change the way women give birth, in a thriller, terror and drama plot.

