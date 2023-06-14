The New Series ‘The Idol’ With The Weeknd Can Be Seen Now

first season of to all the boys By-product xo, kitty Appeared only last month on Netflix, but is already such a huge success that the streamer has decided to provide the series with a sequel.

In xo, kitty We no longer follow the story of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and her boyfriend Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), but love guru Kitty (Anna Cathcart), Lara’s younger sister. In the series, Kitty moves to Seoul in South Korea to attend the same school her mother attended years earlier. Not only does Kitty seek to learn more about her mother’s life, but she also hopes to reconnect with her long-distance boyfriend, Dee. But in Seoul, Kitty gets an unexpected surprise when she learns that Dae already has a girlfriend.

What follows is a year full of self-growth with the necessary love ups and downs for Kitty. And all this will continue in the second season. The news was announced through a video on social media in which the protagonists of the series announce the sequel.

second season of jab xo, kitty Whether that should ultimately be seen is not entirely clear at the moment.