the new virtual pet video game from the creators of Pokémon GO already has a release date – FayerWayer

March 10, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Niantic, the developer and creator of Pokémon GO, is preparing to launch its next promising augmented reality video game: Peridota virtual pet title that already has a release date.

According to a report published on the Gizmodo website, It will be on Tuesday, May 9 when the game is available in the iOS and Android application stores.

Peridot consists of find, raise and care for virtual pets called Peridots or Dotssomething reminiscent of traditional tamagotchi, but with a Niantic touch.

The video game has a certain sports quantifier component because we can take the Dots for a walk and get different rewards for finding new placestravel long distances or even find hidden objects along the way.

has multiplayer

Peridot’s multiplayer consists of collaborate with other gamers to cross our pets to obtain new species of Dots.

This is how Niantic talks about the new game in a press release: “Our team has worked hard to bring Peridots to life. They are amazing and immersive magical creatures that eat, sleep, play with toys, explore their environment, get bored, develop unique personalities and always need someone loving to adopt them just like you.”.

“Each Peridot is also 100% genetically unique. They inherit a mix of genes from their parents that can make them blue, black, metallic, furry, goat-horned, big-eared, bushy-tailed, and an infinite number of other appearances.”, explained the study on the crossings.

“Our team has marked some of these variants that we have identified as Archetypes (Unicorn, Clownfish…). But if this excites you, it will be your responsibility as a Guardian to work with other Guardians to discover all the different possible Peridot combinations, including ones beyond our own imagination.”.

Peridot will be available on May 9, but if you register on its official page you will get a housewarming gift in the form of a festive hat for your first pet.