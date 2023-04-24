“The news is no longer just Casemiro”

casemiroReal Madrid footballer, founded on October 29, 2020 Case eSports, a sports club eSportswith a single section: Counter Strikeand made up of a fully Brazilian team.

«Casemiro played with his friends at Counter and decided to create the team. A team of Counter Strikewhich is what he knew. We have the Real Madrid model to work with, because it is what he knew when he arrived in Spain. When Case was created, we sought to comply with that structure, which is why the players have some minimums, such as a house (Gaming House) or other conveniences”, comments Carlos García Cobián, general director of Case eSports to THE OBJECTIVE.

In less than a year it managed to position itself as one of the most powerful forces in the sector in Spain. The organization currently has a social mass that exceeds several million followers in its different social networks, both of the club and of its content creators and members of the staff.

The club is made up of branches in Fifa, from EA Sports, Counter StrikeLeague of Legends and Valorant, in its male and female sections. The latter, Case Hydra, has become the main reference for women’s eSports in Spainreaping great successes and titles.

«Case Hydra was born from a conversation between GoblanZ -Head Coach of Case Hydra- and me. He thought that the female scene was going to grow a lotso we did some try out -tests to choose players- and we set up the first roster. From then on, the work of the girls, H3II and GoblanZ has given results”, explains García Cobián.

The importance of a club

The professionalization of the sector -emerged a little over three years ago- took the clubs eSports to step up to create a favorable environment for playershe staff and the public itself, decisive for each decision.

«We try to give players many hours of free time so that they have resets real mental. Most of the players who burn out is because they are 24/7 thinking, playing or training in lol, so they don’t oxygenate», argues Álvaro «XaioHC» Hernández, Head Coach of League of Legends of Case eSports.

The teams of eSports they have common obligations with traditional sports, such as soccer, to uphold certain standards. However, when those needs are already met, The growth of the sector is the main focus to increase the traffic of viewers and to be able to monetize the content.

“The clubs have to focus on teaching people, since the market niche is in schools and institutes. We all have to work together to be able to establish, with tournaments, courses or things related to eSports there”, says García Cobián.

According to the data of the Spanish Association of Video Games (AEVI), collected by THE OBJECTIVEin 2020 the eSports generated revenues of 947.1 million euros worldwidewith about 215 million followers around the world.

These figures explain that “the main goal of the teams is to be profitable,” says García Cobián, referring to the complications that clubs have to start and be profitable, since it is a niche that requires a large initial investment.

«A club is not usually profitable until the fifth year. The way for an eSports club to make the business profitable is to monetize its fan baseselling shirts, tickets or whatever, “deepens García Cobián.

«The biggest problem in Spain is the viability of the clubs, that it is profitable and solvent. In Lol they have done a great job despite inflation and we hope that it will also happen in Valorant”, argues Lucas Rojo, a historical figure of Spanish eSports and Head Coach of the Valorant team.

Maintain an eSports club

The existence of a market niche does not mean that the economic quantities that move are small. As we publish in THE OBJECTIVE a few weeks ago, the talent of the players, however young they may be, maintains the industry and the status of the teams, so it has very high economic benefits.

When talking about the world of video games it is impossible not to mention the League of Legends (LOL) that, currently, and according to Riot Gameshas eight million daily players on PC. These figures, added to their great influence on the eSportshave made it the most played and relevant game in the world.

Riot Games has worked to structure the professional scene, which has allowed players to earn income on a regular basis. In Spain, as in the rest of the ERL (European Regional Leagues), the range is estimated between 1,500 and 12,000 euros per month.

Case eSports is in the Second Super League, one division less than the National League. However, the club of the Brazilian player from Manchester United won the title of said competitionn -defeating the Wizards (the oldest active team in our country) with a resounding 3-0.

In Valorant the story is practically similar. «Spain has one of the strongest national leagues, except for Turkey and France. What we need is for RIOT to set a clear roadmap, because you can reach European positions while the amateur is chaos, as has already happened to North America, “explains Rojo.

The Valorant women’s team has also had great successes, being the first Spanish squad to qualify for the main event of the VCT Game Changers, the most prestigious continental competition on the circuit.

With so many successes, the costs are enormous. That is why, for years, the clubs of eSports They found a way to make their projects profitable, through external means: Sponsors. However the that the eSports are such a new sector posed unexpected difficulties.

«The sponsors of the teams are more the work of the clubs, which look for the brands, than of the brands themselves. In Spain especially, brands still do not understand, for the most part, what are the eSports, because its marketing directors are usually older people -over 45-50 years old- for whom it is very difficult for them to understand what it is twitchwhat LoL is or what Valorant is, ”says García Cobián.

The club is made up of branches in Fifa, from EA Sports, Counter StrikeLeague of Legends and Valorant. H3ll (left), Freeze (middle) and Lucas Rojo (right), part of the Case eSports team. ceded

The pressure of competition and the female sector

«The pressure is always there, but we like to play with pressure. We started with this as a hobby and starting in the competitive world is based on ‘word of mouth’ and being in tournaments”, commented Nacho Abella and Yago Fawaz, professional FIFA players from Case eSports.

Competing at the highest level, with such high expectations -above all, under the shadow of Carlos Henrique Casemiro- or even under the shadow of a sector dominated by men, for the most part, turns competition into a tug of war to quit or be the best.

Lat the median retirement age of a player eSports It’s 24 years old, the teams must face the needs of the playerseducating them, advising them and controlling their ignorance, since most of them face atypical situations for adolescents.

The women’s sector in the eSports it’s new, so The gaming world is dominated by men., mostly. Added to the macho attitudes of many players -shielded behind a screen- those players who reach the highest level must work twice as hard to obtain the same recognition.

«We only we ranked against men’s teams, but you depend on finding a safe place. Today among the girls we are calmer, because when we play with boys they are those who know us, who know who we are. When you play with boys outside of your circle, nobody pays attention to you and we are minimized just because we are women», Explain Freeze, a professional Valorant player from Case eSports and H3ll -«Hell»-, Case Hydra coach.

«We believe that RIOT’s goal is to reach mixed teams, boys and girls, because people have to get used to the fact that eSports are not a traditional sport. It doesn’t matter who is behind a screen, because performance matters, regardless of physical abilities,” they conclude.

The work is hard, but the Case eSports project to improve the sector is undeniable, especially in the field of women’s eSports. The industry continues to grow at the hands of large companies, players and the public, but the work of the clubs is being essential for this.

«The news before was Casemiro, but it is no longer, now it is Case eSports»ends Carlos García Cobián.