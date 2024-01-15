The next improvement offers unique opportunities

important point: One strategist believes there will be one last big opportunity for Bitcoin and Ethereum to accumulate lower before the next bullish phase.

A pullback is expected in the coming months around the Bitcoin halving, considered the ideal time for investment.

Bitcoin could cross $60,000 after the pullback, while Ethereum targets $3,500 in the near term.

A widely followed analyst believes investors will have one last chance to accumulate Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at lower levels before the market begins the next crypto bull phase. Be a witness.

The pseudonymous analyst Rager, who has 199,300 followers on social media platforms Fear of another shock.

According to Rager, Bitcoin and Ethereum could see a correction around April, when the reward for BTC miners will be halved.

“Maintain a cash position and wait for BTC and ETH to decline in the coming months and buy around the halving. “That will be the last great opportunity of this cycle.”

Taking a closer look, Rager thinks BTC is poised for a short-term pullback. According to the analyst, the stage will be set for its expected comeback Bitcoin rises above $60,000.

“The bottom-up trend is mainly composed of a few days of strong price action, followed by a lot of lateral movement and pullbacks. The only time period with sustained growth without substantial volatility was October to January, where we saw anticipation of approval of a BTC spot ETF. There are plenty of opportunities for Bitcoin and the broader market to move forward, but there may be potential for volatility in the short term. Following the pullback and people turning bearish, we are likely to see another breakout breaking $60,000 for the first time since 2021.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $51,700.

Outlook for Ethereum

As for Ethereum, Rager believes it to be the core asset of the leading smart contract platform. and ready to go up,

“The question is, how long can ETH stay above $3,000 this time? The target for this rally is $3,500, and with the buzz around the ETH spot ETF, I think we can reach it sooner rather than later.”

At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $3,100.