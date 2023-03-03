The next steps within the Pokémon Go Wish Granted investigation are revealed

Trainers, wish granted is a new Master Research introduced to Pokemon Go as part of the Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn Las Vegas event.

The investigation Masterful Wish Granted consists of six stages. Each one has different tasks, rewards, and Pokemon encounters. Completing the Wish Granted Investigation will lead you to an encounter with Shiny Jirachi (shiny).

Both attendees of the Pokemon Go event in Las Vegas and worldwide pass users can access the Wish Granted Research and get shiny Jirachi. The only difference is that the Las Vegas Wish Granted Research has fewer steps than the Global Masterwork Research. The interesting part is that Pokemon Go Tour attendees with the shorter Research Mastery will not be able to purchase the longer Global Research Mastery.

This is a list of the rewards that are obtained by completing the quest:

20 Jirachi Candies, 10 Groudon Candies, 10 Kyogre Candies and 10 Rayquaza Candies.

9 Rare Candies

20405 XP

12700 Stardust

2 Poffins

2 Incense

30 Ultra Balls

Encounter with Jirachi/shiny jirachi

Please note that you must play between February 20, 2023 at 10 AM and March 20, 2023 at 10 AM PT to receive all special event bonuses.

Master Research Wish Granted

Wish granted Step 1/6

Catch 385 Kanto Pokemon: 385 XP

Catch 385 Johto Pokemon: 385 XP

Catch 385 Hoenn Pokemon: 385 XP

Get a Hoenn 10 Ultra Ball Gold Medal

Rewards: 10 Kyogre Candies, Groudon, Rayquaza

Wish Granted Step 2/6

Get 10 Best Friends: Poffin

Earn a heart with your Companion 14 days in a row: Poffin

Rewards: 385 XP, and 3 Rare Candies

Wish granted Step 3/6

Catch 5 Kecleon: 1 Incense

Spin a PokeStop 14 days in a row: Incense

Reward: 3850 XP, and 3 Rare Candies

Wish Granted Step 4/6

not revealed yet

Wish granted Step 5/6

not revealed yet

Wish granted Step 6/6

not revealed yet

The next step, the fourth, will be revealed in 14 days.