The next two heroes to arrive in Overwatch 2 will be Support

We’re almost certain that if you start playing Overwatch 2 right now, you probably wouldn’t want to pick the Support class. From DPS players attacking you to avoid heals, to your support teammates deciding the team needs a damage-focused Moira, it’s not exactly…a fun experience.

This is something that Blizzard he wants to tackle it as soon as possible and treat him accordingly to the role of the character. In an interview with NME, the director of Overwatch 2, Aaron Kellerhas confirmed that the next two heroes in the game will be Support.

“Right now we’re really focusing on support. The next two heroes we’re going to release are support heroes. They bring some things to the game that we haven’t seen before: some new mechanics and really exciting ways to interact with your Own team.”

It will be interesting to see those mechanics that Keller is so excited about, as there aren’t many ways to make healing your team interesting. Keller has also promised that by 2023 new maps and events will arrive to Overwatch 2.

So far, many fans have criticized Overwatch 2’s events because, while they bring some interesting game modes like Battle for Olympus, the price of their highlights and lack of rewards for playing is still insufficient to encourage players to lend them. attention.