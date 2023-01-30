The next Valorant Night Market already has a date: Riot Games announces that the sales begin in just a few weeks – Valorant

Questions about when the night market of Valorant are a constant among the community and this time Riot Games He wanted to answer a little in advance. From the company they have published the date and time at which the next event will take place in all parts of the world. Thus, we have been able to learn that this bazaar will be available again the next day February 16 at 2:00 CET (Spanish peninsular time). In it, as usual, we can get new skins at a reduced price.

All the details about the next Valorant Night Market

No big changes expected ahead of the next opening of the Valorant Night Market. As usual, it will be activated offering players a total of six offers from different thematic lines with different rarity categories. The cosmetics that we can obtain depend mainly on luck, although the system is modified so that a series of conditions are met.

There will be at least two Premium, Ultra or Exclusive category skins

Weapons can be repeated a maximum of two times

The cosmetics cannot belong to the act in progress or the previous one

On this occasion, the skins that we can obtain in our night market starting next February 16 are those that were released during Act 2 of Chapter 5 or previous periods. In this context, it only remains have patience, entrust yourself to luck and save the Valorant Points that we plan to spend in the coming weeks.

More details of the new agent in the Night Market?



Like the Battle Pass, the night market offers us an interesting preview of future content

In addition to the offers, the Night Market is interesting because it offers clues about the next content to reach the video game. The last one, for example, showed us the flowers that we would later see in Lotus. In this sense, players have been waiting for the launch of a new agent for a long time and this could be the best opportunity. Not surprisingly, the developers had promised a character status report – which usually also includes details about future incorporations – also for the month of February.