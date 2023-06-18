The number of self-employed people in Belgium continues to rise. That’s been the case for almost twenty years, according to data from the National Institute for the Social Insurance of the Self Employed (RSVZ) on Tuesday. At the end of last year, there were 1,257,356 self-employed people in Belgium, or 2.19 percent more than a year earlier. The upward trend applies to all categories of members and activity sectors of industry, liberal professions and services.

“It is positive to note that for almost 20 years, more and more people are choosing to become self-employed. But to me, it also means that the social status of the self-employed is becoming increasingly attractive , ” says self-employed minister David Clarinval. “There is an encouraging sign that we need to further improve this social condition.”

The number of self-employed persons in their main occupation increased by 1.08 percent from 786,772 to 795,282. This increase is a result of the increase in the number of activities in the main occupation of both males (+ 1.18 percent) and females (+ 0.88 percent).

side business

The number of self-employed persons in secondary occupations also increased in 2022: 323,494 compared to 313,530 in 2021. The number of male self-employed persons in this category increased by 2.26 percent (from 178,398 to 182,433), while the number of female self-employed persons in this category showed a slightly stronger increase, namely 4.39 percent (from 135,132 to 141,061).

The year 2022 is also characterized by a 6.5 percent increase in the number of self-employed people who continue to work after retirement age (from 130,117 to 138,580). On the other hand, the number of self-employed students fell by 4.65 per cent to 8,690 last year.

There were 124,048 starters in 2022, down 3.07 percent from 2021. In this total number, 34,631 people are of foreign citizenship. This number is increasing as compared to 2021 and represents 27.92 percent (26.71 percent in 2020 and 26.05 percent in 2021).

Last year, 1,141 starters had Ukrainian nationality. They now lead the top 3 among debutants with non-Belgian nationality from outside the EU. They are followed by starters with a Moroccan and Turkish nationality, whose numbers have remained stable compared to 2021 (903 to 906 and 767 to 747 starters).