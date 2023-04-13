Play a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) Major It is one of the greatest objectives and privileges in the career of a professional. All players are proud to have participated at least one Major throughout their career. However, there is someone who boasts of having played each and every one of the CS: GO Majors. This Thursday April 13 Peter Rasmussen «dupreeh» made history. The Danish player from Vitality signed his classification to the BLAST.TV Major in Paris, participating in the last major of CS:GO. With this achievement, Dupreeh establishes himself in history as the only player to play all the CS:GO Majors.

10 years after the first CS:GO Major, only one player managed to say present in each of the 19 editions. Dupreeh achieves a unique milestone by qualifying for Paris and complete your attendance record in all Majors. The Danish legend adds a new record to his record. TO Dupreeh it was not enough to consecrate four times champion of Major, but managed say present in all editions of the most important tournament in shooter from VALVE.

Dupreeh will say present at the last of the CS:GO Majors

After the victory of team Vitality about BIG Clan by 2-1the French team secured their qualification to the BLAST.TV Major in Paris. Vitalitynext to Dupreeh, will be present at the tournament that will be the last edition of a CS:GO Major. With this classification, Dupreeh will contest his Major number 19 in his careerattending all and each of the editions.

Paris is in the book ✅

19 out of 19 possible majors attended What a crazy ride it’s been. —Peter Rasmussen (@dupreeh) April 13, 2023

Dupreeh celebrated his classification to Paris through his account Twitter

The record signed by the Danish player is crazy, who at 30 years old continues to make people talk. In addition to qualifying, Dupreeh is part of one of the favorite teams for the title. Team Vitality Not only does it have a great presence at the sporting level, but it will also be lucky to be local. The latest CS:GO Major not only means completing Dupreeh’s album, but could be that fifth title that positions him as the most winning player in the history of the CS: GO Majors.

Despite Dupreeh managed to set this solo record, other players are close in numbers. Until just under a year ago, Dupreeh had company in the record of playing all the Majors so far. The Dane was accompanied by ex-mates yours as Nicolai Reedtz”dev1ce» and Andreas Højsleth «xyp9x«. Others who lost the record in the last editions were Richard Papillon «shox» and Olof Kajbjer Gustafsson “olofmeister”.

Dupreeh will participate in the BLAST.TV Paris Major, saying goodbye to the CS:GO Majors with the full album. Dupreeh will play his third Major with team Vitality, being one of the five teams with which he took the stage of a Major. the others were copenhagen Flames, TSM, team dignified and Astralisbeing the latter the most remembered and with whom managed to lift the trophy four times.