the origin and significance of the world trend

The famous dental jewelry, grillz, has been gaining space and popularity in the fashion world over the years. Whether on the street or on the catwalks, accessories create a striking and stylish look on those who wear them. However, far beyond aesthetics, they present a powerful and quite significant story.

How did it come about?

Although accessories are on the rise in 2023, archaeologists have discovered fossils with grillz in his dental arches at the bottom of an underwater cave in Mexico. According to the researchers, the Mayans, a civilization that developed between 250d.c and 900d.c, already used them for traditions and rituals.

Video about the origin of the Grillz. (Reproduction/YouTube/NationalGeographic)

Many years later, jewelry came back into fashion, but in a different context. In the early 1980s, African immigrants from the United States were going through difficult economic times, so the cheapest material to replace real teeth in dental treatments was gold. In this way, it became common to see people with golden teeth walking through the streets.

Already with the power and need to transform pain and poverty into empowerment and wealth, the black community turned the accessory into a worldwide fashion trend. Moreover, in hip-hop especially, this reframing was driven by big names in the industry like Rihanna, Beyoncé, A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator.

Tyler, The Creator for the cover of the Wall Street Journal. (Reproduction/Instagram/@feliciathegoat)

In addition to black culture, jewelry was part of Latino culture, who grew up seeing their ancestors replacing their teeth with gold and also watched artists using the adornments.

The Grillz these days

Nowadays, it is no longer necessary to pull teeth to put on jewelry, as there are several professionals who create the pieces using the material of their choice. The trend is on the rise again and continues as an important symbol for the meaning and culture it carries.

You grillz they are more a trend created by blacks and Latinos and that, unfortunately, end up being appropriated by whites. This shows the need to tell the origins and essences of the pieces, since fashion goes far beyond aesthetics, it carries important stories with it.

Featured photo: Lizzo wearing Grillz. (Reproduction/Jordan Satrauss)