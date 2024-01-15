The origin of the tragedy at the La Paraguay mine

Some things hit your back. He left behind the mine and gold, which was his main reason for being there. He is one of the survivors of the incident that occurred on February 20 at the Bulla Loca mine in La Paraguay. The memory is clear in his mind. “I was working when I felt the earth. “I got stuck against a wall, so to speak.”

By Pablo Ostos/Correspondent lapatilla.com

“I had colleagues who asked to be taken out, but it was difficult because my nose and mouth were bleeding. My colleagues managed to pull me out by slowly moving through the earth,” said the miner, who preferred to remain anonymous for security measures.

After what happened, he was helping to remove bodies, until this Thursday, February 22, when he left the mine. The journey back to La Paraguay is not easy for those living in Bulla Loca. First, they must take a motorized curiara to the port and will be charged 2 grams ($104.89 per person). They then arrive at the port of Uraima and follow a trail until they reach another sailing point, where they again pay 2 grams of gold to reach La Paragua, which takes about 3 hours. Is at a distance.

But the crossing, already rough in itself, has the added benefit of the fact that the La Paraguaya River is very low and forces boatmen to proceed very carefully in some sections to avoid rubbing against the stones. Does it.

the army takes care of everything

Another story that we collected on lapatilla.com was that of a woman who had been between the hospital and the port of Guacara since last Wednesday. Five of his relatives were in the mines, including his brother and nephew. She warns that the mine has already “given them a message that something is going to happen.”

“My nephew was standing on this side, the dirt was running, he was standing on that side, the dirt was running, he was about to fall, he was about to fall now. And this collapse happened because they poured water and of course that weakened the earth and it bowed. “They should investigate the person who did this,” condemned the woman, who as of Thursday, February 22, was still waiting for the rest of her relatives in the port of Guacara.

He said it was the first time that his relatives had gone to the mine to work. They had entered Bulla Loka about 20 days ago. “Two came out on Wednesday. At 9:00 in the morning a courier left from there and two managed to arrive. Three stopped there because they could not enter Kuriyara.”

He revealed that, at first, it was difficult to trace his relatives as they had ordered the Wi-Fi in the area to be switched off, which cost one gram per hour i.e. around Rs 5. Dollar. “That is an indigenous community. Of course, then they would need permission from the captain. And the captain here (La Paraguay) asked to turn off all WiFi. And then the population came there to the house and had to send them to arrest them again,” the woman said.

He reported that on the day of the incident about 5 Kuriyaras left after 8:00 pm to provide aid, but after 4 hours they returned, “because they had taken their gasoline there, they did not let them go there. There were more than 10 sailors who were providing assistance to help people go up and they did not give them gasoline. “It is the military who manages everything here, they are the ones who manage the fuel pumps, they She’s the one who manages everything here in the city.”

way

Bulla Loka mine is not easy to reach. They would have to take a curiara with a motor to Puerto Guacara, which would cost 2 grams of gold, equivalent to about $104.89. Depending on the river level this journey may take 3 to 4 hours.

When you reach Uraima, you take a trail, which takes about 30 minutes to walk. You can also take a “toyoyero” (rustic vehicle) which they charge for to take you to the port of Uraima, from where you take another curiara to Bulla. Loka Port, worth between 1 or 1.5 grams of gold. The distance from one place to another is 30 to 40 minutes. When you reach the port of Bulla Loka, you will have to walk another 30 minutes to enter the mine.

One of the boatmen said, “The whole journey has been long, because the river is dry and the Kuriyaras are almost hitting the stones.”

With the tragedy that occurred at the mine, the port of Uraima was hosting more than 30 people who were waiting for the generosity of sailors and even other passengers to be able to return to La Paraguay. “They are charging me two gold grams even though I haven’t reached that much. I brought almost nothing from the mine,” said another survivor.

On the afternoon of this Thursday, February 22, some soldiers arrived at this port to inform that they would send 10 sailors, who would give them fuel, oil and other things, so that they could transport people to La Paraguay for free this Friday. 23 February. During the return journey by Kuriyara from Uraima, we were able to observe 4 of these boats. There was only one sailor and his assistant on board.

Why Bulla Loca?

There are mines near La Paragua, about 10 minutes away in Curiaras, but low river levels rendered those mining areas inactive, causing many people to migrate to Bulla Loca, as there is no gold mining activity there. There were “better conditions” for. ,

Bulla Loka is a mine that has been in operation for less than 2 years. Relatives of the workers reported that for months, many of the people who worked there had been waiting for work permits, authorized by the indigenous Captain General (Pemon) Andrés Solís, who, according to relatives’ denunciations, collected a gram. Gold for each permit granted.

They insist that all access to the mines is authorized by Solís, which was not observed during our stay in the city. The rumor outside La Paragua hospital was, “He fled to Puerto Ordaz.”

What happened in Bulla Loka?

This Friday morning, February 23, Ángel Marcano, the governor of the state of Bolivar, gave an official report from the government hangar in Puerto Ordaz. The last two were reported from La Paraguay. From there he assured that 16 people were killed and 16 were injured, while another 208 people were rescued.

But the statement given by the witnesses is quite different from the official statement. He told that anger had flared up in the mine that day. “People were already waiting for 15 days that they would be given the right (chance or authority) and nothing else. So we had to join in to be able to work, because many people had already gone without food for two days and the wineries were not reliable, because without work how could they be paid?

“The Palerose were revolutionized because they had been told several days in advance that the date was Tuesday, then Sunday, and so the days went by. After 9:00 a.m. that day, the machine owners and locals were to give the signal, evening fell and spirits in the ravines became warm. People started coming down to have breakfast. There was no such virus, Pelero invaded that land to extract the material,” said the survivor.

He further stated that the cause of the collapse was “an indigenous captain who had a machine, and the other owners were upset because they were not allowed to sweep and complete their cut, and they started pouring water into the ravine,” which It is made of kaolin (a mineral used to manufacture ceramic materials) and when water falls on it, it breaks.

The arrangement of a Bulla Loka mine is that these companies use machines to “sweep” the earth and cut it (collect material to extract the gold). Next, they give way to the indigenous people to enter and finally, the criollos (all those who are not indigenous) enter, who are “paleros” as they also call the artisanal miners (who use the punishment ) so that they can enter.They do “research”.

They claim that on the very first night of the incident they had recovered about 21 lifeless bodies. “There are other people there. And the dead people cannot even be removed, because people keep working on that land and if they find a dead body, they throw soil on it and move on, that is the truth. The government is not interested in knowing the number of deaths occurring there. As of this Thursday our count was 31.”

Meanwhile, many families are holding out hope of finding their relatives alive, but everything indicates that search efforts by the authorities have come to an end.