The Oscars are this Sunday! 10 Actors You Didn’t Remember Were Nominated for the Top Film Awards

The Oscar is arguably the highest award in cinema. And the honor that any actor working on Earth aspires to one day, even if many insist on not giving up, saying they don’t care about it. It turns out that the figurine is the maximum validation of the area, as a demonstration that the effort was rewarded. It is clear that there are many excellent actors, of the highest level, who do not have their statuette yet, others have not even been nominated. On the other hand, there are those we would like you to return your winnings. Jokes aside, the Oscar can change an artist’s career and turn him into a star.

Warming up for this year’s Oscar ceremony, which takes place on March 12, we’ll talk about a curious topic here. The focus is on the actors that, although many don’t remember and some don’t even know, have already been nominated for the highest award in cinema. Some even more than once. Others even emerged victorious. Check out the list below that we have prepared for you.

Today reason of many jokes and memes, Nicolas Cage little by little, he turns his career around, knowing how to joke and make fun of his condition as an eccentric actor. In the middle of the last decade, the star fell into the field of B-productions and direct-to-video releases, releasing “hundreds” of feature films per year – without any of them managing to stand out. What many may not remember or know is that Nicolas Cage was not only nominated for an Oscar, but also took the statuette for best actor for ‘Farewell in Las Vegas‘ (1995). And not only that, as Cage has a second nomination for ‘Adaptation‘ (2002).

tom cruise is one of the biggest stars Hollywood has ever seen, and has managed to stay at the top of his game for no less than 35 years. Such a feat is for very few. No one doubts Cruise’s condition as a top star, however, a large part of the public associates him only with this image: the “guy of blockbusters”, without thinking that the actor also has a lot of dramatic talent. The proof of this is that he has no less than three Oscar nominations as an actor, two of which as a protagonist (‘Born on the 4th of July‘ It is ‘Jerry Maguire – The Big Turn‘) and one as a supporting actor (‘Magnolia‘).

Following the same lines as Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone marked his filmography with great action works. However, his career would be even more rooted in such a niche, but without broader appeal, such as Cruise’s productions. Today, Stallone continues to reinvent himself, either through participation in Marvel and DC hero movies, or in the Expendables franchise (which gets a fourth episode this year). Although many find it hard to believe, Stallone has already been nominated not once, but twice for the Oscar for best performance – and the most curious thing: for the same role. With the feat, the actor became one of the few interpreters in history to be nominated by the Academy for the same character. This is of course Rocky Balboa, in the movies ‘Rocky – A Fighter‘ (1976) and ‘Creed – Born to Fight‘ (2015).

Another actor who is a symbol of the 80s, and who has been reinventing himself for the new times with successful productions. After going through a bad phase since the end of the 2000s, with children’s productions of little appreciation, Murphy has been collecting praise for his most recent works, see ‘Mr. Church’ (2016) and ‘My Name Is Dolemite’ (2019). He’s also brought sequels to some of his most beloved movies off the ground, like ‘A Prince in New York 2’ (2021) and ‘Human Cop 4’ (soon to be released on Netflix). What many may not remember, however, is that Murphy has an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the musical drama ‘Dreamgirls: Chasing a Dream‘ (2006).

Today, involved with numerous controversies in his troubled divorce with actress Amber Heard, the star Johnny Depp saw his career suffer when he was accused of domestic violence. The star saw Hollywood start to turn its back on him, and lose roles in millionaire franchises like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’. Everything, it seems, was clarified in a trial that was very popular in the media, in which things seem to have turned against the actor’s ex-partner. Thus, we hardly remember that in a not so remote time, Depp was a darling of the public and critics. At that stage, the actor made films that everyone wanted to see and received three Oscar nominations for best leading actor almost consecutively: for the films ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ (2003), ‘In Search of Neverland‘ (2004) and ‘Sweeney Todd‘ (2007).

Life really is a big roller coaster, where one day we’re at the bottom and the next we’re at the top. The secret is not to despair, because things can get better. See the case with Robert Downey Jr., when the actor seemed destined to be an eternal supporting character in half-assed movies and TV series, thanks to his drug problems; a great opportunity arose that catapulted him to stardom like never before in his career, making him simply the biggest and highest paid star in Hollywood. Today, the youngest are not even aware of this dark past of the actor. Before this troubled time, Downey Jr. had won a nomination as a protagonist in the biography of ‘Chaplin‘ (1992). And already renewed, he scored again at the Oscars as a supporting actor, for ‘tropical Thunder‘ (2008).

Former Rapper Turned Actor Mark Wahlberg it was once a Marky Mark day. Other than that, music runs in the family, with the actor’s brother, fellow actor Donnie Wahlberg a former member of the 80s/90s boy band, New Kids on the Block. Right away, Wahlberg showed what he was up to in cinema, winning good roles as a protagonist in films such as ‘Fear’ (1996) and ‘Boogie Nights – Pleasure Without Limits’ (1997). Over the years, the actor has become a star, knowing how to blend roles in overproductions, dramas, comedies and thrillers. Ten years after his debut as a leading man on the big screen, Wahlberg received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in Martin Scorsese’s hit, ‘The Departed‘ (2006).

One of the coolest things about superhero movies from Marvel, or any other studio for that matter, is bringing in the cast of their productions that are hot and have just been nominated for or won an Oscar. This is only possible due to the success of such productions and the heavy investment that studios invest in these films. This goes way back, when Marlon Brando and Gene Hackman agreed to do ‘Superman – The Movie’, and Jack Nicholson said yes to ‘Batman’ (1989). Thus, when he was hired by Marvel to live the sagacious Hawkeye, the actor Jeremy Renner already had its two Oscar nominations, although many do not know. As a leading actor for ‘war on terror‘ and in a supporting role by ‘Dangerous attraction‘.

With his nerdy and scared boy manner, many may consider that the skinny Jesse Eisenberg he always plays the same type of role, changing only the films in which he is inserted. And well, that’s not entirely wrong. However, his style was a perfect fit for the role of Mark Zuckerberg, the nerdy creator of the world’s first major social network, Facebook. We’re talking about the movie’The social network‘ (2010), by David Fincher, success in its respective Oscar year. In addition, Eisenberg received a nomination in the main male acting category, the only one of his career so far. The actor even tried to reprise the same character for the villainous Lex Luthor in ‘Batman vs. Superman’ (2016), but it didn’t work out very well.

You’ve definitely seen the actor Djimon Hounsou in some production, although he is one of those actor-characters that the general public cannot remember his name – or perhaps in this case, cannot even pronounce it. The actor of African origin seems to be everywhere at the same time, appearing in all kinds of productions, although most of the time always relegated to small participation in supporting roles. The actor has already popped up in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, in the seventh film, in addition to appearing in the MCU (in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Captain Marvel’) and in DC films (‘Aquaman’, ‘Shazam’, ‘ Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam 2’). What many people may not know is that, in addition to being Hollywood’s official “party rice”, Hounsou also has two Oscar nominations in her curriculum as a supporting role, for ‘dreamland‘ (2002) and ‘Blood diamond‘ (2006).