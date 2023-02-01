The other Epic battle royale that wanted to follow in the footsteps of Fortnite has lasted six months: the closure of Rumbleverse servers is announced – Rumbleverse

The fashion of battle royale seems to stop being such. Even though Fortnite continues to be one of the most popular video games today, this week we learned that EA will shut down Apex Legends Mobile servers and another proposal that edits Epic Games it also goes the same way: rumbleverse the game developed by Iron Galaxy Studios.

If we attend to the information shared on its official website we will verify that Rumbleverse will shut down its servers on February 28. The game, available on PC via the Epic Games Store and on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, will allow any player who has spent money to choose a refund, including the battle pass of any platform, although more information will be released soon.

Those who have made purchases will be entitled to a refund

The second season will be the last of the Rumbleverse, and from Iron Galaxy they thank the players who have trusted the proposal during the time the game has been active. It has been little because, although it had an early access period, officially released on PC, PlayStation and Xbox in August 2022 hence has lasted half a year available.





When we talk about the Rumbleverse, we talk about a proposal for battle royale free that proposes fights of up to 40 players in different game modalities. Unfortunately, the experience did not finish convincing the public, which has put it aside before other options on the market. To fire the title before the closure of servers, the studio has announced that everyone will get the latest battle pass for free with the latest update free to play. Also, experience gain will be doubled to speed up unlocks, even if it doesn’t serve any purpose in the future.