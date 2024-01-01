‘The Outrun’: First Look, Cast, Plot, Release Date

It’s been a minute since we heard anything about Anglophiles move onThe film is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name amy liptrot, but the Oscar-bet film is finally going to get its first release date as part of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. The project was initially announced in January 2022 as the awards season was gearing up for its first in-person year. German screenwriter/director Nora Fingscheidt ,unforgivable) was appointed to lead the project and co-write the adapted screenplay with Liptrot. Saoirse Ronan A fictional version of Liptrot was announced to be attached to star and will executive produce with plans to film the film that summer.

After that the film basically disappeared, with only a note here and there about which production studio had optioned it and who would be grabbing the rights to distribute internationally. So the title’s sudden appearance on the Sundance list in late 2023 was a bit of a surprise, though not unwelcome. Plus, as a film primed for top-flight awards, debuting at Sundance is a tried-and-true way to build momentum, even if it’s not the current preferred way for a production studio to make the most money. yes. (He’ll do the one-two punch of the Venice Film Festival, followed by the Toronto Film Festival, and then release the film in US theaters just before Thanksgiving.)

But considering the subject matter, addiction, homecoming, and the struggle to reach bottom, a longer lead would probably work. move on Well, most favors in the long run.