‘The Outrun’ Review: Saoirse Ronan Shines in a Confusing Story

Sundance 2024: Nora Fingscheidt’s adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s memoir fails to find the right tone

Sobriety is a journey that only a pure heart can conquer. It requires nothing from you other than a willingness to try and try again, and those who do will always be admirable in facing life’s greatest challenges. So, when faced with these particular types of recovery stories of downtrodden alcoholics on screen, one expects them to all fit a similar mould.

The fact is that they don’t, but they need to give us a narrative structure that allows the audience to take something away from the film, whether it’s the filmmaker’s message or what the story teaches them. Despite clever direction and excellent casting, Nora Fingscheidt’s “The Outrun” has exactly this narrative problem and it wreaks a bit of havoc on the overall effect.

“The Outrun,” premiering at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, tells the story of Rhona (Saoirse Ronan), an alcoholic who has more than a few demons locked in her soul. In an effort to heal from many old wounds, many of which resulted directly from her illness, she returns to her home in the Orkney Islands of Scotland after leaving rehab. There, she confronts these demons and enters into an alliance with herself for a better life.

Fingscheidt has an admirable directorial vision that would benefit from a little streamlining, but some of the scenes he crafts are quite charming and thought-provoking. These changes cause “The Outrun” to feel a little uneven, but many of the individual concepts brought forward by the director and Amy Liptrot have merit. Fingscheidt may not develop her point of view easily here, but the more she holds your interest, the more compelling the questions she raises about self-acceptance and liberation become.

The film is based on Liptrot’s memoir and feels like its closeness to the story creates a huge emotional core that the audience feels at the center of the story. It’s a little messy in execution, but despite its flaws, the film is visually ambitious with things hidden beneath the surface.

Once you get past the confusion, there is a lot to do, even when things aren’t working out properly. In fact, many elements in the story would have benefited from more attention. The most prudent option would certainly be to imbue Rona with the notion of willpower and the will that she might eventually have the powers to control the weather.

It’s a great metaphor for wanting to change yourself when you need it most, but because of its strength as a story asset, it would have been nice to see it explored further. Additionally, the supernatural element that this concept will bring to the entire project will fit perfectly with some of Fingscheidt’s dreamlike scenes and visions.

And then there’s Ronan, who consistently steps into important roles with natural ease. The role of Ronan is no less serious than the other roles Ronan is known for, and because of his emotional capacity, it makes sense to see him play someone like Ronan.

Despite the uneven material, Ronan carries himself with confidence in this part where much of the character’s efforts rely on trial and error. Ronan is very willing to snap and break down on screen, letting his emotional turmoil deposit at his feet like egg yolks, and the film features several touching, quiet moments in which he chooses to do so. Chooses.

Ronan isn’t the only actor to shine. Papa Essiedu, who plays Rona’s ex-boyfriend with whom she broke up, is quietly wonderful in several flashback scenes that attempt to resolve the conflict between them that led to their demise. It’s a shame we don’t get to see more of her, but this is Rhona’s story and her character acts a bit like the Ghost of Christmas Past as she tries to figure out where she was betrayed.

It’s not meant to linger as it doesn’t complete the story. But Essiedu’s presence is such that one cannot expect much more from him, and hence, from his story. Ultimately, though, this movie isn’t about romance, and that’s refreshing in its own right, so it’s a double-edged sword. Hopefully this role will bring more material for Essiedu.

Overall, the story is commendable, and between that and the two lead performances, it makes you want to see the story till the end. But once the credits roll, the film begins to feel muddled and somewhat shapeless. It’s not that the foundation isn’t present – ​​in the staging, in the text, and even in the central concept – but the execution leaves something to be desired in this case, making the whole thing somewhat forgettable. .

“The Outrun” is a title sold at Sundance.

