the paradisiacal festival that turned out to be a real failure

Imagine an event of music, art and culture being held on a paradise island in the Bahamas. In the programming, incredible bands and artists, such as Blink-182 and Major Lazer, are present. And all this being promoted by big celebrities on the internet, such as models Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid. This was the concept of Fyre Festival, which promised to be an unforgettable experience. And this really happened, however, not in a good way. What was supposed to be a high standard festival turned out to be a huge failure!

Organized by American entrepreneur Billy McFarland – and initially in partnership with rapper Ja Rule – the event, which would take place on the weekends of April 28th to 30th and May 5th to 7th, 2017, had packages of up to US$100,000 . They also secured luxury accommodations on the island of Great Exuma in the Bahamas. Its publicity was carried out by celebrities on social networks, and videos promoting what would be “the best of food, art, music and adventures” quickly caught the public’s attention.

What nobody imagined, however, was that behind all the marketing, the organization didn’t have enough money to cover all the costs and promises of the event. According to testimonials from people who participated in this behind-the-scenes process for the Netflix documentary “Fyre Festival: fiasco in the Caribbean”, all the planning for the festival was carried out six to eight weeks before it, which was not enough time to carry out its structure or solve the problems that arose along the way.

FROM DREAM TO NIGHTMARE

On the day the event was supposed to take place, there was nothing prepared on site. The public that arrived on the island was growing and, in place of the luxury accommodations they paid to stay, they found few tents with mattresses on the floor – which were completely soaked due to the heavy rain the night before.

There was not, at least, water and food available for everyone on the island, and the dish served by great chefs was, in fact, a sandwich with two slices of cheese, lettuce and tomato.

In addition to the makeshift dormitories, the place was without light, and many people lost their bags in the crowd. The artists, in turn, withdrew from participating in the festival, which was soon officially cancelled. Several publications on Twitter by people who were there ended up going viral, and the farce of the event took on even greater directions. After all, people were left without assistance even to return home.

ITS CONSEQUENCES

After all the disaster involving the festival, the consequences came for everyone. To try to make the event, the organizers enlisted the help of hundreds of local residents who worked without earning a penny for it. In a statement to Netflix, a restaurant owner said that she even spent US$ 50,000 out of her own pocket so that the participants could eat, which caused her a huge loss.

After the fiasco, none of the organizers returned to the scene to deal with the situation on the island. Billy McFarland ended up owing $27 million to event investors, and in 2018, the businessman was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud. The Fyre Festival has been accused of leaving its participants in a dangerous situation on a remote island without food, water, shelter or medical attention. Rapper Ja Rule, meanwhile, has not been arrested or charged with any crimes, and his lawyers have alleged that McFarland used his name and contacts to promote the festival.

