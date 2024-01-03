The parties condemn that up to half the minutes are missing and that the TSE has authorized “working with copies”.

Many of the minutes were not found in the electoral boxes, but the prosecutor’s office and the official Nuevas Ideas party have copies. TSE supported using the prosecutor’s office. Given this scenario, political parties condemn that there are no guarantees in this process.

Political parties condemned that some of the country’s departments are missing half the original minutes of Sunday’s presidential election and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) agreed that they use copies in the final count.

This has created confusion, uncertainty and chaos among the counting tables, the sources said, who declined to identify them.

“The major problem that arose on Sunday, apart from lack of transmission, was the printing of minutes. The TSE, to attempt to correct the error, issued an agreement establishing that JRVs could create closing minutes by hand. We don’t know how, they have come into the possession of the prosecutor’s office and the New Ideas party (…) Now they are using those closing minutes to compare the data that is in the system,” said Carlos Saade. , Chairman of the Arena Party.

The TSE has ordered that the minutes kept by the Attorney General’s office be used.

Saade highlighted that Article 211 of the Electoral Code clearly states that valid minutes are only those of the JRV, sealed and signed by their members. “Now the minutes come out without seal and without signatures and they are comparing (the votes) with that,” he said. “We continue to improve, I don’t know now whether it’s ignorance or bad faith,” he said.

Arena said the agreement was reached by the TSE during the setting of the 51 final presidential scrutiny tables to be held at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

In taking this decision, it was alleged that work on the final investigation table was “not progressing.”

Representative Rossi Romero said that there are departments that do not have more than half of the minutes and these were not included in the thousands of packages distributed, as well as the paper to reproduce the copies distributed to all parties. Were.

Claudia Ortiz of the VAMOS party described the process as unusual and unprecedented.

“We are concerned that from what we have seen in the investigation, there are many ballot boxes that do not have minutes and you find that the Prosecutor’s Office has a record and the Nuevas Ideas Party has another, the Prosecutor’s Office has no signatures. No and the Nuevas Ideas Party yes. “So, what certainty do the rest of the political forces have that the process is being carried out in accordance with the law, if the records are to be the reference to verify that it happened by the will of the Sovereign on the day of the election ” Karina Sosa from FMLN.

The Minister of the Environment, Fernando López, and the President of CEPA, Federico Anlicar, with representatives of their party during working hours. Photo EDH/Miguel Lemus

There are no guarantees in this process

Faced with this scenario, representatives of the opposition parties express their concern, because, in their opinion, there is no guarantee of a transparent process in the vote counting of the legislative election.

“To date (February 8) magistrates have not defined how the vote-by-vote count will be conducted. This is worrying because with these magical minutes from the Prosecutor’s Office where only Nuevas Ideas had access, with this they want to avoid opening the boxes for the presidency, which tells us that they want to avoid going to the vote – Sade Said, “He has committed to counting the votes.”

Ortiz said that on Wednesday the general secretaries of the political parties asked the TSE for a public meeting in which they would detail what the methodology would be in the vote-by-vote counting of the legislative elections.

He also referred to TSE instructions issued before the elections, which indicate that there are minutes for each party, “but we know that in the majority of cases the minutes were not circulated.”

“In case of vote-by-vote counting, we should ask TSE whether we are talking about preliminary count or final count,” he said.

At the headquarters where the final count of the presidential election takes place, VAMOS and the FMLN argued that they were not informed about what the methodology would be for developing this count, how many tables would be set up, what the place would be and where they would be conducted. Will go. Will it be done or what will be the recognition for the representatives of political parties.

VAMOS condemns that as the days go by, more anomalies are being recorded in the electoral process, which in its opinion strongly confirms that the (TSE) has failed to manage the elections.

Technical audit required

Political organizations also question why a forensic technical audit was not conducted on the system that failed to examine 70% of presidential election records. He also “falsely” stated that the transfer of election packages was carried out in collusion with the police, the Attorney General’s Office and monitoring boards, as reported by TSE.

“This is wrong. The monitoring board did not know about the transfer of packages until these packages were in the warehouse that was to be reformed in the Lecco neighborhood. What guarantee do we have that those packages were not manipulated in any way Is gone,” he said.

he did not call meetings

On the second day of the setting of tables to count the 2,547 minutes of the presidential election that were not processed due to the chaos generated, a series of irregularities continued to be reported.

Representatives of political parties present at the process indicated that the counting of votes began on Wednesday without the presence of members of departmental election boards and municipal election boards. “They did not inform JED or JEM that they had to come to the hotel to start the investigation, they started the investigation without them,” condemned an ARENA representative.

Party president Carlos Saade explained that political parties were asked to replace representatives of JED and JEM despite the rules established by the electoral code. “This is another reason to request the cancellation of the final investigation,” he said.

Despite the discrepancies, the TSE said it expected official results in the next few hours.

Judge Guillermo Wellman explained that after counting the presidential votes, it would begin with the legislative election votes.

Work on the table began at 8 a.m. on Thursday, in the presence of representatives of political parties, the Office of the Attorney General for the Defense of Human Rights, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic and international observers.

Regarding the 300 tables installed at the Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, where the election votes for the Legislative Assembly are counted, Judge Noel Orellana said they have already been equipped and can be expanded to 400.