The Patch 13.8 LoL Jungle Change That Riot Missed

Yes ok Riot Games always presents us with all the changes that they will implement for future versions of League of Legends, there are times when some details are forgotten. That happened with Senna at the time, when the company removed one of its mechanics without warning anyone. Ok, so for the patch 13.8 From LoL, the developers at Riot Games have changed a feature of the LoL jungle that would make the way of clearing different.

League of Legends Season 13 implemented jungle changes from Summoner’s Rift. The new pets added to the patience ranks of the camps were more than significant changes to the game. Despite everything, it seems that the devs from Riot Games will change that patience system again, forcing players to be more careful.

What happens to the LoL jungle in patch 13.8?

Well, as reflected in the video you posted ryscuacquaintance leaker from the League of Legends scene, changes are coming to the patience of the monsters, at least as we can see on the PBE. Hereinafter the circle will be much smaller, which will sometimes prevent us from finishing one camp while starting another. This is something most junglers do to expedite cleanup.

However, with this reduction of the circle of patience following these types of strategies will be much more complicated. This means that sometimes we will have to focus on a single camp instead of doing two at the same time. This is something that will affect champions like fiddlestickswhich usually take advantage by making two camps practically at the same time.

Will Riot Games finish implementing this mechanic that they didn’t show in the previous LoL 13.8 patch notes, or on the contrary, will it stay in something that they have only put in the PBE and that will not reach the official servers?

