The performance will only take place tomorrow evening, but Harry Styles fans are already waiting at the festival grounds: “even first aid blankets in case the night gets too cold” | instagram vtm news

Following the passing of The Boss, superstar Harry Styles will now enter Werchter’s Meadow tomorrow evening. Who is the greatest is quite clear from the number of fans he has. These ‘Stylers’ waited at the main entrance a day in advance, to secure a spot in front of the grassy arena of 60,000 people.

Saturday, June 24 at 8:45 PM. The time when Harry Edward Styles gracefully jumps on stage is marked in red on many calendars. Ed Sheeran called him the greatest solo artist of all time. As number two, he should know this. With promotion like this, it’s no surprise that 60,000 tickets for the Love On Tour world tour sold out in no time. For Marthe, 21, it was the fourth time she had seen a Brit in action. “Never as a part of One Direction, I have so many regrets.” She met her friend Isabeau, 23, on stage as they both missed out on tickets for Harry Styles at the Sportpalais.

first aid blanket

This morning at eight o’clock, the two friends were ready at the gate of the festival ground. They brought with them the essentials, an air mattress, sun cream and a cardboard sign that read ‘I gave up my exams to come here’. Even Harry Styles’ drummer Sarah gets an honorable mention on the placard. “If it had rained, we would have brought ponchos,” Isabeau says. “We also brought first aid blankets in case it gets cold tonight.” From experience, superfans know that being on time for a Harry Styles performance is a necessity. The day before the mead opens, about twenty female music fans line up. “We expected it to be more. In Germany they are already waiting five days before the performance. Marthe and Isabel will join on Sunday.



We expected more. In Germany they wait five days before the show

The group in front of the closed entrance consists only of young women. Although most people didn’t know each other, the atmosphere was friendly. “This is exclusive to Harry Styles fans. You get to know a lot of international fans when you camp and you automatically make friends because everyone shares the same interests here. sharing is taking care, Maria (18), who is Russian by nationality but lives in Paris, agrees. He traveled alone. “When you go to The Harry Show, everyone is always friendly. The atmosphere within the ‘community’ is great. Maria joined the international group at 2 p.m., which also includes Germans and Czechs. She had brought a battery operated fan with her to beat the heat. “A year ago I would have declared myself insane. I know better now. I have no regrets, I made friends.”

message of love

There were a lot of misconceptions about social media early on. Reference was made to the camping ban that Live Nation had already issued. However, the organizer made an exception for the superfan. “As long as we don’t get in the way, everything is done respectfully and we don’t leave any trash around, there’s no problem for them,” say Marthe and Isabeau, who shrug at the online dredging. Which contrasts with the company’s friendly atmosphere and message of love for their musical idol. Or say it with Harry Styles’ world hit: ‘Sign of the Times’.

