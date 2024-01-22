The Peruvian government fired the police commander and accused him of “very serious negligence”.

(CNN Spanish) — In a resolution published in the Executive Gazette the Executive announced that the Peruvian Government dismissed Lieutenant General Jorge Luis Angulo Tejada from the post of General Commander of the National Police because he had committed “very serious negligence” in the control and leadership of the institution.

“There has been evident very serious negligence in the control and command of the police institution by the current General Commander of the Peruvian National Police, which would amount to inconsistency and lack of suitability for the exercise of the position, making it necessary to terminate the appointment.” “, the document says.

CNN has tried to contact the dismissed commander via phone and email, but we have not yet received a response.

The proposal argues that despite the emergency declared in the country, the crime rate has not decreased. For this reason, he explains, it is necessary to make changes “to reverse this situation in order to achieve better planning and implementation of the National Police’s operational plans”.

In September last year, the executive declared a state of emergency in three districts, two in Lima and one in Piura, arguing that the measure was necessary to combat crime.

In another proposal published this Monday, the Dina Boluat government reported that Lieutenant General Víctor José Zanabría Angulo would take over as commander of the National Police.