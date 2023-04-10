The Phantom claims the throne in one of VCT’s great leagues

Every video game has its own cyclical debate. VALORANT was not going to be an exception to the norm and it also has those conversations and discussions that come back again and again. The most relevant of shooter from Riot Games has to do with weapons, specifically with two: The Phantom and the Vandal. Each weapon has its strong and weak points, so depending on the map or the situation we can choose one or the other.

Although this is the logic of the theory, the reality is that each player has a favorite weapon. Historically we have seen how the Vandal has been the one that has taken all the stripes and has become the favorite weapon of the community. Despite all this, for a season the Phantom has seen its popularity increase to the point of becoming the most played in one of the major leagues: the VCT Pacific.

The Phantom is the most played weapon in the VCT Pacific

As we can see in thespike.ggin VCT Pacific have decided that the Phantom is his weapon of choice. Given the maps that are being played today at a competitive level, it is normal that the Phantom has scaled in such a way. If we add to this that some champions like Chamber are no longer used, it becomes clear that the use of long-range weapons is not so necessary, so you can play the Phantom and take advantage of its spray.

This, above all, in short distances. Lotus either Ice box stand out for it, something that has helped the Phantom to continue climbing. Despite everything, this growth has only occurred in VCT Pacific. if we go to other leagues like VCT EMEA we can see that a similar trend is not followed even close.

It remains to wait for the next changes in the competitive map circuit. Bind is expected to return to the scene to the detriment of Icebox, which could make the Vandal reign again very soon in the Pacific.

more in our section from VALORANT.