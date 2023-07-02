The pick-me-boy trend is on the rise on TikTok and it’s problematic

If I have a crush on someone, I tend to get in sync with that person sometimes even without wanting to. It can manifest itself as giggling with a certain kind of silliness or the development of a personality trait that I didn’t have before.

me-girl behavior

like i once said Christopher Nolan My favorite director is Somebody to Please. In fact, at that time I had only seen one Christopher Nolan film because Harry Styles was in it. Looking back, I perused the twenty-one hour masterpiece, and find that Christopher Nolan is far and away my favorite director.

We all do it, adjusting to impress someone. It’s about the extent to which you adapt. A Lie About Loving Christopher Nolan Won’t Hurt, But It Could Soon Turn Into a Lie me-girl behavior, Pick-me-girl is a woman who loves to share how she is different from other women. Where most women are concerned about makeup, wine, and maintaining passive-aggressive relationships with their girlfriends, pick-me prefers to sit on the couch with no makeup on and relax with her brothers over a beer. Because men do “less drama”.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with that, but Pick me up Teases other women to get the attention and affection of men. As emancipated as she thinks she looks, this sense of superiority points to an inner misogyny that doesn’t matter.

Rise of the Pick-Me-Boy

its male counterpart pick me up boy, These men keep themselves away from other men by pretending to be ‘different’. Pick-me-boy uses self-deprecating humor to show that he is capable of a little self-reflection, appears to have feminist views, and breaks gender norms by wearing nail polish.

When this does not yield the desired result, Feminist Ideology Seems Too Fragile And he knows how to easily convince you that you are the problem. Fortunately, most women soon see that a drama is being staged and the damage done by the pick-me-up guy is somewhat limited.

Of course, there are gradations with both boy and girl liking. The two examples I’ve used here are extreme, the point is Pick-me-up behavior is not authentic and as such it is quite problematic., As mentioned above, a pick-me-boy can also be referred to as a ‘nice boy’. But slowly a new form of pick-me-up behavior has started to develop on TikTok.

taylor is trapping

explained here by @shityoushouldcarebout ‘Taylor Trapping’, I’d like to use another term, performative Swiftism: pretending to be a Swiftie in order to get the attention of women.

The first TikTok I saw in this form was the following:

At first I didn’t think much of it, but I noticed it more and more often. Quite the hottie, the kind of young man you might not at first think ‘must be some Swiftie’, but quite the opposite is true. These men have found that curtailing women’s interests is becoming less effective pick-up trick, But what works is to exaggerate these interests. The two guys in the first video have found so much success with their demonstrative flamboyance that they now have accounts dedicated to screaming Taylor Swift songs in their car.

of course it could be that this man are real swifties But if you compare it to actual male Swifties, there’s a clear difference in sympathy.

As you can see in the last two videos, here the music is not only heard, but the music is actually felt. That’s how you finally separate the wheat from the chaff.

I feel demonstrative extremism By the way, a top development. I love being constantly told that Taylor Swift is NPC music (you know who you are). besides i think Taylor Swift is a good influence on these people, They learn to approach their relationships from a female perspective, and Swift delivers excellent advice in her lyrics (see TikTok below).

A little adjustment is not a bad thing, in every relationship eventually compromises have to be made. I’ll keep it up as long as men pretend to be hot Christopher Nolan is my favorite director. if only we We would all be happier when we stopped behaving in ways that put others down or ourselves down.

I don’t know if this falls under demonstrative expediency or not, but I can appreciate it: Enjoy!

