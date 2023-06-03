The plans for a pedestrian promenade above Durme have not been warmly welcomed by everyone: “What’s the added value of this?” (Lokren)

Lokeren city council’s plans to build a pedestrian promenade on the Derme between the Grote Markt and the parking lot of the Grote Kai are being opposed by the Green Party in the city council.

Alderman Philippe Lebaut presented plans at the end of April to build a wooden jetty at Durme that would act as a slough along the Groot Kai. The target is to start construction this year. But Grön municipal councilor Bruno Rainiers had questions about the plans. “Who are we going to join? What is its added value? I imagine the promenade will remain unused and people will stay neatly, as well as to avoid crossing Sportlane,” Rainiers fears. “Recreation then? Suspicious with busy car traffic at your back. A trump card. Playing drames and compensating for the water in the city, as the orcs of the ship Lebaut do so beautifully, we will not be able to achieve from this. It needs a lot more,” says Groen.

bull’s eye shot

However, Alderman Philippe Lebaut (CD&V) is convinced that these schemes will in fact provide added value. The Alderman for Urban Renewal said, “It is remarkable that Groene is now suddenly showing himself to be the adversary of Derme’s honour.” “And that is in contrast to previous interventions by the Green Party. However, I note that the reconstruction at Prosper Thuisburtlan is a bull’s-eye. I am confident that the pedestrian promenade will beautify Lokeren even more,” the alderman said in his reply. .