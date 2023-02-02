The player who can show off KDA in the LEC

The new format of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) has caused that in the third week of competition many teams are already on the brink of the tightrope. The last two classified will not be able to go to the next phase, where the best of three series will be played. This forces some organizations like Excel or Astralis to win all their matches if they want to maintain their chances of passing the phase. Instead, others like Team BDS are signing a surprise, something that can be seen in the data of their players.

Jus Marušič «Crownie» is currently the player with the best KDA in the entire LEC. The shooter has a KDA of 12, becoming the only one with double digits. According to data from Games of Legends, the ADC has a wide margin compared to its opponents, which do not even reach 10. Mads Schwartz «Doss«, support from SK Gaming, is in the second position with 8.3. The podium is closed by the Team Vitality shooter, Matúš Jakubčík «Neon«, which has a total of 6.7.

The Slovenian reached the top European competition in 2019 with SK Gaming, where he competed for two years in a row before signing for Team Vitality. However, this year Crownie is claiming his return to the LEC after spending 2022 competing in La Ligue Francaise (LFL) at the Team BDS academy. The shooter is the player with the greatest impact on his team, becoming the main protagonist. The Slovenian takes on the most thickness of BDS resources, but transforms it for 25.8% of the team’s total damage.

Crownie’s good performance has an impact within Team BDS, which is currently one of the LEC’s surprises. BDS is currently in second position with a record of four wins and two losses, tied with G2 Esports, MAD Lions and SK Gaming.. This week the Swiss organization has its most difficult matches, as it will have to face G2 and Team Vitality, as well as Team Heretics.