The player who reached the maximum rank in all Riot games

Over the years, Riot Games has released more and more video games. it all started with League of Legendsbut little by little we have seen the arrival of Teamfight Tactics, VALORANT, Legends of Runeterra and Wild Rift. Each game is completely different and becoming the best in all of them is more than complex. It’s more, becoming the best in all titles is not something that everyone wants to try.

Hours ago, a player revealed having achieved this spectacular feat. Yeah, has reached the maximum rank in each and every Riot Games video game. Rohan he has become the first and only player to achieve this record. Something that no one in history has managed to achieve and that seems unrepeatable, at least in a short period of time.

see more

Challenger League of Legends, Challenger TFT, Radiant VALORANT, Master Legends of Runeterra, Challenger Wild Rift. I am the FIRST and ONLY person to achieve the MAX RANK on ALL 5 games made by Riot Games. pic.twitter.com/kinXQzeimH — Rohan (@RohanGod_) April 17, 2023

Rohan, the player who has reached the maximum rank in all Riot games

There are many competitive games under the Riot Games banner. And climb on the ladder of all these games is not something that anyone can do. We’ve already seen professional VALORANT players not go Gold in League of Legends and vice versa. For this reason, achieving something like this is something that the company itself should reward, giving this player the recognition he deserves.

After sharing this record on Twitter, Rohan revealed the difficulty of each game, thus presenting them in order of complexity. The first by far is League of Legends. After this place Teamfight Tactics and then VALORANT. At the same level of shooter place Wild Rift and lastly Legends of Runeterra. All this, of course, having good knowledge of the game and being good at it.

Once these details were revealed, he confirmed how long it took him to reach the maximum rank in each game:

League of Legends : 3 months

: 3 months VALORANT : 6 months

: 6 months Teamfight Tactics : 2 and a half months

: 2 and a half months Wild Rift : 2 months

: 2 months Legends of Runeterra: 9 days

This feat reminds us of Yuta Sugiura’s record.”yutapon“, DetonatioN FocusMe shooter. The Japanese ADC managed to reach Challenger in League of Legends, Radiant in VALORANT, Global Elite in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and became the rank 1 of Overwatch in Japan.

More in our section LoL News.