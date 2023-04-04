The Pokémon GO team receives death threats after their latest controversy

Pokémon GO Global CM, a member of the Niantic team, claims to have received death threats following the game’s controversial changes.

As we reported a few days ago, Niantic has announced a series of important changes affecting Remote Raids in Pokémon GO. In addition to a petition and strike call in the community, some players have gone completely overboard, sending threats of death to members of the team of Pokémon GO.

More specifically to Global Community Manager from pokemon go, Tyler Sanchez. On his personal Twitter account, Sanchez has written “I have received my first death threat”in a tweet in which he makes it clear that it is not exactly a joke:

I’ve received my first death threat. I mean it sincerely. This is my personal account. I watch what people are saying (related to my work), but this is not an official line of communication for Niantic. If you want me to see your comments, please, be constructive. Threats are not. Tyler Sanchez, Pokémon GO Global Community Manager

Got my first death threat. I mean this sincerely. This is my personal account. I look at what people say (regarding my line of work), but this is not an official line of communication for Niantic. If you want me to see your feedback, please be constructive. Threats are not. — Tyler 🌸adorned with cherry blossoms🌸 (@PlayerOneTyler) April 3, 2023

Fortunately, the responses were very positive for Sanchez. In addition, the CM has explained that he is already working together with the Niantic security team to make sure there is no real risk.

There are many ways to complain to a company, and that is certainly not the most appropriate. And you, Are you going to be affected by the change in remote raids? What do you think of these death threats that this Pokémon GO worker has received?

