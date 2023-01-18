The Pokémon GO Tour returns this 2023 to Las Vegas – Technocio

Pokémon GO Tour Hoenn (Las Vegas) will be in Nevada on February 18 and 19, 2023.

After the success of the 2022 Pokémon GO Tour in-person events held in Monterrey, Mexico, and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, it was announced that the event will be back in 2023 with favorite Pokémon from the Hoenn region from Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire.

The Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Las Vegas) is coming to Nevada on February 18 and 19, 2023. This will be a great opportunity to play Pokémon GO with thousands of Trainers from around the world, capture and trade your favorite Pokémon, and battle with them. Also, who knows what rare Pokémon they will be able to find during the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Las Vegas) and what surprises there may be for fans of the game.

Let us remember that during the 2022 editions, the face-to-face events were quite crowded and received visitors from all over the world. Regarding the Pokémon GO Tour Live in Mexico, Trainers from countries such as the United States and Japan stood out. “It means a lot to me that people from Japan have been able to attend the Live Tour in Mexico, since they constantly have more activities of this nature and the fact that they will fly here just to live the experience in the country fills me with joy and excited by the impact of the event” said Alan Mandujano Manager of Business Development for Emerging Markets at Niantic.

Tickets for the Pokémon GO Tour Hoenn are now available through https://gotour.pokemongolive.com/

Alongside the events in Las Vegas, there will be a global Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn on Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, so Trainers from all over the world will be able to join this GO Tour. In addition to enjoying special research with none other than Rhi from the Ultra GO Unit, they will have the opportunity to find Pokémon first discovered in the Hoenn region and if they prefer, some Trainers will be able to purchase a masterful research to find Jirachi. variocolor.

Tickets for this Global Tour will be on sale in the in-game Store starting Monday, February 20, 2023.

For more details on the Pokémon GO Tour, Community Days, special events, and new additions to the game, keep an eye on the official Pokémon GO blog and social media. In addition, Trainers are reminded to always pay attention to their surroundings and abide by local health authority regulations when playing Pokémon GO.