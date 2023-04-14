The Pokémon GO web store is coming to buy pokécoins

Pokémon GO announces the opening of its new webshopwhich will allow users to purchase products that can be used in the game without having to access it from their mobile devices.

Although it is not yet possible to make purchases in Spain, we can already see the items that will be available in the future.

Among the products that can currently be viewed in the Pokémon GO web store, there are different packs of Pokécoins, the official currency of the game.

For example, the largest pack consists of 14,500 Pokécoins and an additional 1,000. Although the price of these coin packs has not yet been revealed, it is expected that they will vary depending on the country.

Pokécoins are used to purchase any item in the game’s internal store, and are usually hard to come by. They can usually be obtained by removing a Pokémon from the Gym, but there are other ways to obtain them as well.

In summary, the Pokémon GO web store will be one more option for users looking to purchase products to improve their experience in the game.

Although we still cannot make purchases in Spain, we hope to have access to this new option soon. Let’s stay tuned for updates on its activation!

