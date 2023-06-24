The police canton of Borglun arrested the gang that established the drug trade and internet fraud (Heusden-Zolder)

Five people were moved to different prisons on Thursday after the Borgloon police canton uncovered a network of drug trafficking and scams via the Internet. The gang hacked the accounts to buy things on behalf of the victims.

The case began earlier this year when investigators in the Borgloon district area caught sight of a 36-year-old man who did not have permanent residence. During a traffic check, the man was found to have a large amount of liquid ecstasy. The drugs were seized and the investigation is on.

scam

It was learned that the person in connivance with others cheated people through the internet apart from drug trade. The gang had obtained thousands of account details – mostly identity details with associated email addresses and passwords. For example, they have been ordering expensive mobile phones, tablets, laptops for months, but also everyday items like coffee pods, clothes and food.

Drugs

On Wednesday, investigators raided four addresses in Borgloon, Wellen, Sint-Truiden and Diepenbeek in the early morning, and Beringen and Heusden-Zolder later in the day. Nine suspects were arrested. During the search, a large amount of evidence was found, which could be directly related to the facts of the fraud. A significant amount of drugs – including 7 liters of GHB, 700 grams of Speed, 50 Ecstasy tablets and cannabis – were also seized.

Five people were arrested by the investigating judge in Tongren. They were taken to different jails.

A total of 30 officers were deployed in this legal action, which was coordinated by the local investigation service of the Borgloon police canton. It concerned 20 agents from the police force of the canton of Borgloon and another 10 members of the Special Support Team and sniffer dog handlers of the Federal Police.