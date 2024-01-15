The Pope expelled from the priesthood the Bishop Emeritus of Bruges, who admitted to abusing his nephew for years

Belgian priest Roger Vangheluwe is no longer a bishop or priest due to the Pope’s sudden decision. It has been announced Apostolic Nunciature to Belgium, Through a statement made public yesterday, in which he pointed to the decision and explained what happened.

Thus, the Nuncio pointed out that, in recent months The Church in Belgium has sent the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. (on which investigations of abuse cases depend) New data that bolsters the case of the now-former Bishop of Bruges.

One of these data is Vangeluwe’s own confession, who admitted to sexually abusing his nephew for four years. On the other hand, there is the victim’s own testimony, which has recently again brought forward the facts.

Bishops’ request

On March 3, the Dicastery sent the file to the Pope and proposed laicization. wenghelhuwe, This secularization was requested several times in recent years by the Belgian bishops, who considered the maintenance of this quality of bishops and priests a matter of shame.

For his part, the Nunciature reports that Wangheluwe has accepted the decision and has asked to remain in place of retirement, “To devote oneself to prayer and penance, without contact with the outside world.”