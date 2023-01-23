The popular video game Minecraft will commemorate the Holocaust with a virtual museum

By Dr. Conrad Giles, President of World ORT since 2016.

AJN Agency.- It is both humbling and uplifting to look back and see the staying power of our organization for over a century. As we begin this new year, I reflect on this 143rd anniversary since our founding and on the elements that have enabled ORT to serve the Jewish world educationally since 1880, while broadening and deepening our work.

From an initial mandate to help Russian Jews lift themselves out of poverty through vocational training, ORT has evolved into a sophisticated global network providing high-quality, technology-rich education to thousands of youth in Israel, the former Soviet Union, Latin America, Europe, Africa and other countries.

I sometimes wonder what is the secret of our organization that allowed it to survive and even thrive through the vicissitudes of modern history, punctuated by the rise and fall of governments, two world wars, the fall of the Iron Curtain. , a pandemic, world terror, growing antisemitism and the war in Ukraine.

The question we are asking ourselves is how to stay relevant at a time when we see many legacy companies and organizations close down. I think the answer to that question is what will also sustain the organization in the future.

ORT systematically demonstrated its ability to adapt to the times, without ever losing sight of its mission: to offer adequate educational excellence that responds to current needs. Thus, ORT became one of the largest and most prestigious Jewish education networks in the world, with thousands of students in 40 countries and catering to individual needs.

To ensure student success in this age of digital and high-tech learning, ORT constantly strives to update and improve the educational experience, while developing teacher skills and training potential leaders. Curricula are evaluated and re-evaluated, and innovative ideas are explored in order to enrich students and spark their interest in a number of advanced fields related to modern industries that offer the promise of future employment, such as cybersecurity, robotics and artificial intelligence.

In addition to instilling technical skills, ORT prioritizes the well-being of young people at a time when many are suffering, especially in the wake of the pandemic and war in our Ukrainian communities. Our teachers are trained in the best practices to deal effectively with these situations and build students’ self-esteem and confidence.

Our global network facilitates the exchange of ideas, allowing educators from different countries to share their approach to these issues with their peers, a great advantage when interacting with students from challenging backgrounds and under-resourced communities.

Jewish values ​​have always been embedded in all ORT programs, and over the years, academic studies have been supplemented by a rich Jewish experience. As part of our curriculum in all countries, we commemorate the Holocaust annually, making sure that our students understand the importance of anti-Semitism and the Holocaust.

And we also share the positive side of Jewish culture, celebrations, festivals and the miracle of Israel. In these days of rising anti-Semitism, young people are given a historical perspective and cultural baggage that instills Jewish pride.

Just as every Jew is responsible for other Jews, ORT and other industry organizations are charged with the practical application of education for the next generation. We are lucky to be in a position to change lives for the better. We need a maximum commitment to our Jewish fellow citizens, which can only be met through continued support.

Over the decades, each with their own distinctive challenges, calamities, and chaos, ORT educators, leaders, and volunteers worked in tandem to provide students with vital resources they might never have otherwise received.

The need to provide education for people to reach their potential is evident today and we will continue with renewed energy to remain active, engaged and involved in 2023 and beyond.

Dr. Conrad Giles, author of the article, has been the President of World ORT since 2016 and has demonstrated his commitment and dedication to strengthening Jewish life through his many leadership roles in national organizations. Professionally, he practices pediatric ophthalmology in Detroit.