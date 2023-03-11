The possible and unexpected collaboration between Fortnite and Overwatch 2

Everyone likes to imagine good things and trust possible conspiracies, especially those who love video games. The last conspiracy would be related to a possible collaboration between Overwatch 2 and Fortnite, two titles from different companies and with slightly different audiences. Latest spray who has entered the universe of Fortnite is, without a doubt, very similar to one of the characters in the shooter of Blizzardso players start with their guesses.

If a video game can boast of collaborations that is Fortnite. The title of epic It has been related to other video games, drawings, series, movies and singers, so any possible speculation is more than possible with the king of the battle royales. Fortnite has recently included the spray «Hamster Cabby«a hamster graffiti that reminds us of a character from another video game, specifically from Overwatch. In addition to remarkably resembling the tank Hammond, its similarities with its spray «Pilot» seem more than obvious as the following shows tweet.

Did Fortnite trace this Wrecking Ball Spray from #Overwatch2? 🐹 Today, they added the “Hamster Cabbie” spray featuring a hamster that looks incredibly similar to Hammond in his “Pilot” spray — here’s our comparison 🕵️🔎 pic.twitter.com/RjKSy0uG4m — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) February 15, 2023

These reasonable similarities have awakened the most conspiracy theorists about a possible collaboration between the two video games. Overwatch 2 is listening to the community with its latest updates generating more content than ever, all to enhance the title and create interest for a complicated competitive scene. Almost all mods seem to have liked their players. For this reason it would not be unreasonable to jump into battle royale as a new strategy marketing and get new users. It can also be the case that it was a simple coincidence, but you should talk to the designer of this graffiti and find out where he got his inspiration from that day, because it is almost a shameless copy.

