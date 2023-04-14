The possible name of the next VALORANT agent is filtered

Months ago they assured that VALORANT It would have three new agents during this 2023. We already know the first of them, Well, Gekko came to shooter a few weeks ago. Of the second it was only confirmed that it would be a “sentinel”, while for the third we will still have to wait much longer. The latest leaks would be related to the name of that sentinel who will come to VALORANT soon. However, we will have to wait a little longer to know the skills or physical appearance.

VALORANT Leaks, one of the famous leak accounts, has revealed what would be the future name of the next agent of VALORANT. It may just be a code name before its release, but everything seems to indicate that it will be called sequoia. As shown in the tweetthe files of this character were already leaked in the summer of last year, but it could finally arrive this 2023. This new hero, as highlighted VALORANT Leakswould have been designed by Nicholas Wu Smithcreator of Fade.

Possible appearance and abilities of sequoia

Obviously we do not know, to this day, everything related to Sequoia, but if we get imaginative we can get some details. Sequoias are a huge type of tree with large cylindrical trunks and have a high life expectancy. For moviegoers, you will remember Muir Woods, the natural park where Cesar, the protagonist of the film, usually went. Therefore, this new character could be related to nature, specifically with trees and plants. Based on these data, we must ration what we can think of with the role of sentinel that the next agent was supposed to have.

We could find a character in which the color green and brown predominates, characteristics of the aforementioned sequoias. However, this profile, both in skills and appearance, already seems to be fulfilled by Skye, so it would not make much sense. Through social networks it has been mentioned that this agent would be American, since it is a very common type of tree in California. This way, would be the fourth American character after Brimstone, Gekko and Viper. In any case, all this is just speculation and we will have to wait for more details.