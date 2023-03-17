The possible xQc roster to compete in VALORANT

The ecosystem of esports It has been a bit agitated for a few days with a new possible “investor” more than recognized. Félix “xQc” Lengyel recently revealed that he wanted to create his own esports organization to compete in titles like Rocket League, VALORANT and League of Legends. The entry of one of the most important figures on the internet would mean a small revolution, something that is already being noticed. Journalist Max Katz has revealed the roster that the streamer could count on to compete in the shooter of Riot Games.

The former professional player Overwatch He wants to once again have a presence in the competitive world of video games, but this time as the visible head of a project. The first reports highlighted that xQc would enter the ecosystem by acquiring several already consolidated templates and unifying them under the same brand. This work, according to the latest information published by Max Katz, would have already begun to form a team in VALORANT. As the journalist pointed out, he streamer I would be interested in buying the roster of Turtle Troopa squad that currently competes in the NA Challengers League.

The players of Turtle Troop under the interest of xQc

The turtles began in said competition with two defeats, but they have been able to make their score 2-2 after defeating Moist Moguls and G2 Esports, so, at this time, they would move on to the next phase. The team is made up of four Americans and one Canadian in which one could highlight TiGG, player who has gone through Luminosity and beastcoast. With all this, the possible first xQc roster to compete in VALORANT would be the following:

Tanner “TiGG” Spanu

Anthony “mummay” DiPaolo

Matthew “Wedid” Suchan

Peter “Governor” No.

Jack «Add3r» Hayashi

You can find more information about the competitive ecosystem of VALORANT in our section.