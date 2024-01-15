The PP Committee of Mayors addresses strategies to “promote development”…

Huelva, 29 (Europa Press)

Huelva’s Popular Party held a meeting of the Mayors’ Committee this Thursday in which they talked about promoting “effective measures” for municipal development and the creation of policies that have a “direct impact on the daily lives” of people. Does matter. citizens, as well as “to address important issues related to the specific needs of the people and to formulate joint strategies to promote their development and welfare.”

As the party indicated in a press release, the meeting was chaired by the provincial president, Manuel Andrés González, and had the participation of the mayors of the municipalities where the Popular Party governs. González highlights the “fundamental role” of mayors who are “the closest representatives of the citizens, with whom they maintain a constant and direct relationship in the improvement of towns, which is why we hold meetings with our mayors from time to time. Are.”

During the meeting, the mayors stressed the “importance” of cooperation between municipalities in order to “take advantage of the opportunities presented by each of them and to improve the quality of life in the cities and strengthen the social fabric.” Can work together.”

Similarly, González said that the Popular Party will continue to work hand in hand with its mayors to build stronger and better equipped municipalities, reaffirming its commitment to public service and the well-being of citizens.

Read more