The presentation of the final of the Rising MediaMarkt Intel of Valorant puts the finishing touch to the presentations of Torrevieja at FITUR

The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, the Councilor for Youth and the Councilor for Tourism, Domingo Paredes and Rosario Martínez, and the CEO of LVP Global, Jordi Soler, have presented the final of the Costa Blanca stand on the video wall Rising MediaMarkt Intel of Valorant, which will take place on March 11, at the Municipal Theater of Torrevieja.

In the edition of last year 2022, the Rising added more than 9.8 million cumulative viewers, 3.7 million visiting hours and average consumption times per viewer of more than 30 minutes. In this edition, which will combine the online with the offline, it is expected to exceed the figures of last year.

The Municipal Theater will host around 700 people who will be able to enjoy, in situ, this final that promises to be a real show. In addition, all the people who attend the event will be able to carry out other activities in the hall and in the ambigú such as raffles, activations, meet and greets with content creators, photocalls and much more.

VALORANT is one of the most important eSports in the world and, in 2023, it will celebrate its third year of life, consolidating itself as one of the favorite entertainment options for the youngest audience. The Rising MediaMarkt Intel It is an official competition where the 10 best teams in the country face each other in a regular league that leads to a playoff for the title. The final, which will be held in Torrevieja, will face the two best teams in person, in a fight to be proclaimed champion of the league.