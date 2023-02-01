The President of the Provincial Council visits Fundación Telefónica Campus 42 to learn about its innovative pedagogical model

The president of the Ciudad Real Provincial Council, José Manuel Caballero, has visited Fundación Telefónica campus 42 in Madrid to see first-hand this pioneering educational model to study the possibility that young people from the province in areas affected by the Demographic Challenge They can be trained in programming.

Aware of the importance of promoting development opportunities among the youngest who are unemployed and live in rural areas affected by the phenomenon of depopulation, the Provincial Council is evaluating this innovative pedagogical model based on peer learning.

The president of the provincial institution showed his interest in this innovative program for the requalification of technological talent to offer young people tools that allow them to access the labor market in the best conditions.

42 is one of the most innovative programming campuses in the world based on a disruptive methodology to comprehensively train the digital skills and competencies demanded by the labor market.

Without books, without classes, without teachers, each student freely decides their learning pace on a campus that is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“Without a doubt, it is a different, innovative and attractive way of learning”, highlighted Caballero who expressed his interest in this learning method that he believes can benefit many young people, and not so young because there are no age limits to access this unique formation.

