The price of the euro continues to rise in Cuba

For the third consecutive day, the average selling price of the European currency has increased on the informal market, as published on March 26. the touch In the rate that is reported daily on the exchange rate at street level.

The European currency is up to 340 pesos per unit And this represents a new absolute record for the euro since 2019 the touch The representative value of the three reference currencies will begin to be documented in the island’s informal market.

The value reached by the European currency further reinforces the strong devaluation and the unbridgeable abyss into which the Cuban peso is sinking.

The dollar and the freely convertible currency (MLC), for their part, remain firm this Wednesday Its value from the previous day: US currency at 330 and MLC at 275 CUP.

Regarding the behavior of the mean values ​​in the last 24 hours the touch The average buying and selling prices of EUR (340 CUP) and MLC (275) mark stability.

However, the dollar is being bought at an average of 330 and sold at 333Which could be an indication that the price of the US currency may rise in the coming hours.

Average buying and selling prices of the three reference currencies in Cuba’s informal market (elToque)

In case of minimum and maximum values ​​recorded in the previous hours, The euro is skyrocketing and while its maximum price was recorded at 350 pesos on Tuesday, today it has reached 400 pesos.

In terms of the dollar, the maximum value recorded remains at 345, the same as the previous day.

Minimum and maximum prices recorded in the last hours for the three reference currencies in the Cuban informal market (elToque)

At the beginning of the month, economist Pavel Vidal warned in the monthly report of the Cuban Monetary and Finance Observatory (OMFI) that Forecast models projected that the value of the USD and EUR in the informal market could exceed the 340 peso mark for the remainder of March.

On March 27, four days before the end of this month, the European currency reached the threshold of 340 pesos, while the dollar still remained at 330.

The continued increase in the unofficial price of currencies is a clear indicator of Cuba’s dire economic situation, where the regime continues to devalue the national currency and without offering viable solutions to stop the crisis.

reference rate of the touch It has been prepared after analyzing advertisements for the purchase and sale of the three reference currencies published on social networks and classified websites. From this result, a value is established that is used to know the values ​​of the major currencies circulating in the country.

However, it should be taken into account Representative rates are formed from buy or sell announcements, that is, they are not concrete operations, but rather they express the will of the actors participating in that market. Therefore the data shared should be taken as reference only.