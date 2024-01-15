The problem with electric cars that disappoints

Due to environmental quality and the benefits it allows for vehicle owners, it is true that people are preferring to buy hybrid or electric cars, among other things, the best-selling cars during February in Colombia have one of these characteristics. Were.

According to data provided by El Carro Colombiano, Toyota is significantly increasing the sales of this type of vehicle and the Corolla Cross is the vehicle preferred by Colombians.

This type of vehicles is gaining more and more strength in Colombia, as there is already a significant fleet of electric and hybrid cars in different countries around the world.

Disillusionment with electric cars

Although these types of vehicles are gaining more and more strength in Colombia, the truth is that buyers in France are disappointed with their electric cars due to the cost of energy in that European country.

Thus, the firm YouGov released a study conducted for the Danish startup Monta, in which statistics show a significant average of buyers who have regretted purchasing this type of vehicle in France due to the increase in vehicle costs. energy-

According to the analysis, 54% of new owners of electric cars regret buying them, as energy costs increase by 10% from August 1, 2023.

According to experts on this type of vehicle, there has been a lack of transparency on the part of sellers when offering this type of vehicle in France, as energy costs have not been taken into account. As reported in the study, 618 owners of electric or hybrid cars were interviewed and found out about such inconveniences.