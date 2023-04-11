The production of the second season of Arcane, the League of Legends series, is going long and will not be released this year

We still remember Arcane, the League of Legends animated series, because of how excellent its first season was. Such was its success that the Riot Games team confirmed that they intended to produce a second season that would continue the story of Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn and company.

However, the bad news is that its premiere will be made to beg a little more, as Nicolo Laurent, the company’s CEO, has rightly pointed out in an interview he had with Guan Ze Yuan, a professional commentator for the popular MOBA. Thus, among the topics they discussed, the status of the next season of the series came up and that led Laurent to admit that it is not ready yet.

What’s more, he has confessed that It won’t be released until 2024, at the earliest.. At least he has revealed the reason why we will have to be a little more patient to see the new chapters. One of them is because the team does not want to rush, because their intention is to maintain the same quality and that requires good production time.

As for the second reason that he has provided, it is because the creation of this second season did not start until he knew if the first was going to be a success. What he did point out, however, is that three episodes have already been producedSo at least the new season is on the right track.





On the other hand, Laurent himself has commented that we will not have to wait six years for the new episodes to come out, as has already happened with those available on Netflix. In any case, regardless of when it is released, it is understandable that Riot Games wants to take it easy to guarantee its quality after it is released. Arcane has triumphed at the Game Awards and has even won an Emmy for best animated series.

