The pros’ favorite champions

The Korean midlaner is feared for his extraordinary abilities in League, but in Soloq he mostly plays for fun. In the process, he has developed many groundbreaking picks, such as K’sante and Lee Mitte. In addition, he also opts for melee assassins like Yone or Sylas to make life difficult for his opponents.

In Gen.G, he uses his extremely flexible champion pool and picks a wide variety of champions. However, he usually chooses wizards like Veigar, Taliyah, and Viktor.

Katarina’s former OTP, he is now one of the best midlaners in the world. In Soloq, he shows off a colorful palette of champions that includes a mix of Ezreal and Cho’Gath, similar to Chovy.

When up against the pros, she’s not afraid to go off the beaten path, picking up champions like Renekton, Lissandra, and even Annie. He tends to go for assassins like LeBlanc, Sylas, and Akali, but he also turns to Viktor and Veigar if necessary for his team.

Considered by many to be the greatest midlaner of all time, this veteran has been in all sorts of metas, which is reflected in his champion select in Soloq. Actually, he plays everything from Garen to Viego at midlaner. However, he especially enjoys champions like Ahri, LeBlanc, and Ryze.

In T1, he adapts to the team with his vast experience, often picking support champions like Galio, K’Sante, and Gragas. However, this doesn’t stop him from occasionally taking over the game with Kassadin or Azir.

This support player is a mechanical powerhouse and isn’t afraid to be a playmaker on both Soloq and his team. His most feared pick is Thresh, though he also enjoys playing other support champions like Nautilus or Rakan.

He has just revolutionized the competitive meta by taking Kalista, Jhin, and even Varus into support positions and using them for T1s to great success.

Another veteran of the scene, he displays very strong mechanics and confidence in the ADC in his matches. In Soloq, he often chooses Varus, Caitlyn, or Xayah to dominate his lane.

When he plays with his team, he goes full throttle. With champions like Xayah and Aphelios, he quickly takes control of games and shows what this role is capable of.

The celebrated best midlaner in the West remains one of the best in the world today. He gained his understanding of the game and precision from him as Riven’s main player and continues to use these skills in his matches. In Soloq he often picks different champions, but mostly Sylas, Jayce, or Cassiopeia.

In pro play, she often turns to surprise champions like Malphite, Kled, and Tristana. This gives your team a lot of flexibility and options.

Like his midlaner, he used to be a Riven-One-Trick-Pony, but now he has a huge pool of champions and impresses across the board as a G2 toplaner. In Soloq, he often takes very strong lane champions and tries to gain advantage with K’Sante, Kled, or Jayce.

He has a lot of draft flexibility with his midlaner, but often leans towards strong lane champions like Olaf, Gragas, Kled, and Jax.

Known for his leadership and humorous approach, he can easily lead his team to victory. In Soloq, he likes to pick champions like LeBlanc, Aurelion Sol, and Tristana to dominate the game.

In Vitality, choose from a wide variety of champions, including mages like Cassiopeia and Annie, but also fighters like Yone.

Known as the “First Blood King,” the Polish jungler is feared for controlling matches early in the game. To do this, he likes to play champions like Lee Sin, Viego, and Nidalee in Soloq.

In Heretics he usually picks strong junglers who fight as a team to achieve victory. He often uses champions like Wukong, Sejuani, or Vi.